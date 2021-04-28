You’re Invited to an introduction to Banxa with Chairman and Founder, Domenic Carosa.









You’re Invited to an introduction to Banxa with Chairman and Founder, Domenic Carosa.

Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) is an Australia-based payment service provider (PSP) focused on closing the gap between bulky traditional financial systems, regulation and digital asset platforms. Built from a global team of legal, tech and crypto experts, Banxa aims to become one of the leading payments companies in the digital currency space.

Banxa Holdings’ Company Highlights

Banxa Holdings is an Australia-based payment service provider (PSP) founded in 2014. The company focuses on operating its fully compliant fiat-to-digital currency infrastructure and aiding the transition to more user-friendly digital asset platforms.

Banxa is working towards becoming a formally regulated transparent financial services provider. The company is leading the way for increased regulation for digital asset markets globally.

There are currently approximately 75 million cryptocurrency wallets in the world. This should increase as the cryptocurrency market becomes more widely accepted and accessible.

Banxa’s flagship platform is its Plug-and-Play Fiat Onramp, which allows seamless conversion of fiat-digital currency and simple integration for end-users through the iFrame widget or Banxa’s JSON API.

The company is leveraging the expanding cryptocurrency market without being exposed to the volatility in the crypto market.

Learn more about Banxa by joining this investor-focused conference call.

Topic: BANXA Introduction with Founder and Chairman, Domenic Carosa

Time: Apr 29, 2021 01:15 PM Vancouver

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 87580345661?pwd= dFZ2WWhXMkFqT1NNd010QWhHaGN3Zz 09

Meeting ID: 875 8034 5661

Passcode: 355031

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,87580345661#,,,, *355031# US (Washington DC)

+13126266799,,87580345661#,,,, *355031# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 875 8034 5661

Passcode: 355031

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom. us/u/kc8BbNOvlX

For additional information, please contact us at the following:

North America: +1 (604) 609 6169

International: +61 451 744 080

Email: investor@banxa.com