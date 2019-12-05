Australia

Argosy Provides Rincon Lithium Project Update

- December 5th, 2019

Argosy Minerals is currently scheduling a preliminary trial cargo comprising ~5 tonnes of high quality lithium carbonate.

Argosy Minerals (ASX:AGY) is currently scheduling a preliminary trial cargo comprising ~5 tonnes of high quality lithium carbonate produced from its industrial scale pilot plant operations for shipment during Q1, 2020 and delivering into the Sales Agreement executed in March 2019. 

As quoted in the press release:

Argosy Managing Director Jerko Zuvela said: “We are excited at the pending maiden shipment of high quality lithium carbonate produced from our Rincon lithium project and confirming out status as the first LCE producer from Salta province in Argentina. It is another strong endorsement for Argosy, the Rincon lithium project and our fast-track development strategy toward commercial LCE production.”

Click here for the full text release

