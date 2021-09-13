Arcadia Minerals: A Battery Metal Explorer Operating Within Resource-Rich Namibia

Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7) focuses on exploring battery metals located throughout its multiple projects in Namibia, a country known for its rich metal deposits.

The company’s flagship Swanson Project, which covers approximately 19.4 square kilometers, is located in the well-mineralized southern region of Namibia that is largely known for its tantalum deposits. Tantalum is an extremely rare mineral that’s required for the production of capacitors that are used in a variety of electronic equipment.

Arcadia Minerals’ Company Highlights

Arcadia Minerals has an experienced executive team that has a track record for taking companies from exploration to production

The company’s projects are all located within Namibia

Each project within Arcadia Mineral’s portfolio is focused on minerals that are needed for producing electric vehicles, batteries and other green technologies

The company currently has an in-country team led by executives that are currently exploring each of the projects. COVID-19 has not caused any delays in their explorative measures.

Namibia has a strong regional infrastructure that currently supports an established mining industry