Arcadia Minerals: A Battery Metal Explorer Operating Within Resource-Rich Namibia
Diana Fernandez - September 13th, 2021
Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
Arcadia Minerals (ASX:AM7) focuses on exploring battery metals located throughout its multiple projects in Namibia, a country known for its rich metal deposits.
The company’s flagship Swanson Project, which covers approximately 19.4 square kilometers, is located in the well-mineralized southern region of Namibia that is largely known for its tantalum deposits. Tantalum is an extremely rare mineral that’s required for the production of capacitors that are used in a variety of electronic equipment.
Arcadia Minerals’ Company Highlights
- Arcadia Minerals has an experienced executive team that has a track record for taking companies from exploration to production
- The company’s projects are all located within Namibia
- Each project within Arcadia Mineral’s portfolio is focused on minerals that are needed for producing electric vehicles, batteries and other green technologies
- The company currently has an in-country team led by executives that are currently exploring each of the projects. COVID-19 has not caused any delays in their explorative measures.
- Namibia has a strong regional infrastructure that currently supports an established mining industry