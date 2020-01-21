Altura Ships Record Lithium Concentrate to China

Altura Mining has recently shipped a record cargo of 24,500 wet metric tonnes to long-term off-take partner Ganfeng Lithium in China.









Altura Mining (ASX:AJM,OTC Pink:ALTAF) reported that it is continuing to secure strong sales of lithium concentrate, having recently shipped a record cargo of 24,500 wet metric tonnes (wmt) to long-term offtake partner Ganfeng Lithium in China.

As quoted in the press release:

As foreshadowed in the production update announced on 24 December 2019, the cargo of approximately 6 percent lithium concentrate departed Port Hedland last week on Clipper Kamoshio, bound for Zhenjiang, near Shanghai.

Altura has now shipped a total of approximately 170,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate since commencing production at its Pilgangoora mine in July 2018. Altura managing director James Brown said the latest record shipment demonstrated the strength of longterm partner relationships and their commitment to maintain a regular supply of quality concentrate.

James Brown, managing director, commented:

Our concentrate, which exhibits all of the key attributes preferred by converters, has enabled us to continue to secure consistent sales despite the soft market conditions. We have off-take commitments in place for our entire production capacity of 220,000 tonnes, we continue to produce at close to nameplate production rates and our cost structure places Altura at the lower end of hard rock producer.

