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|Edited by Georgia Williams
Jul. 14, 2026 06:08AM PST
Through the new entity, China also aims to counter expanding Western efforts to dismantle its dominance over global critical supply chains.
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China announced the establishment of a state-backed mining investment firm to consolidate the country’s grip on overseas strategic minerals.
The new entity, Guangyan International Investment, will operate under the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China’s top economic planning agency, Bloomberg reported.
The firm aims to standardize international metals deals by providing direct equity investment and helping Chinese miners hedge against risks in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape exacerbated by demanding producer nations.
It also follows the creation of the China Mineral Resources Group, a similar state-backed entity designed to centralize iron ore purchasing and strengthen the bargaining power of the domestic steel sector.
Strategically, China is furthering its reaction to the growing escalation of the global battle for critical minerals.
The US has actively sought partnerships with the Congo to grant American investors preferential access to copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits.
Europe, meanwhile, is executing a parallel strategy; the European Union (EU) recently shortlisted tungsten, rare earth elements, and gallium to seed its first joint strategic stockpile, attempting to warehouse critical defense materials ahead of anticipated supply shocks.
Beijing has simultaneously weaponized its industrial leverage to counter these Western stockpiling and investment initiatives.
On June 22, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce banned 46 American defense contractors from domestic government procurement and imposed targeted export controls on MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR)—two anchors of the US rare earths supply chain.
Tighter resource regulation among producer nations
Chinese companies have aggressively built their global mineral footprint over the past two decades, spending more than US$100 billion in strategic outbound mergers and acquisitions since the early 2000s.
These investments heavily targeted copper, iron ore, and gold assets in jurisdictions often ignored by Western mining giants.
However, executing these deals has become increasingly fraught. Recognizing their leverage, producer nations have begun demanding more from natural resources companies to secure higher-value jobs and tax revenue.
Last year, the Congolese government initiated export controls on cobalt and, despite lifting the ban, recently mandated the return of unused export quotas from miners.
Guinea, the world’s leading bauxite producer, has floated plans to limit shipments of the alumina precursor and demands that developers of the massive Simandou iron ore project build domestic processing facilities.
Earlier this year, Zimbabwe imposed an immediate ban on exports of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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