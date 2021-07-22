Universal Proptech’s ambitious growth program includes more technologies, greater geographic reach and the ability to finance and own energy assets.









Universal PropTech CGO Frank Carnevale has outlined Universal PropTech’s (TSXV:UPI,OTCQB:UPIPF,FWB:8LH) ambitious plans for the second half of 2021 and beyond after the company achieved several milestones in the first half of the year.

“We’ve outlined a pretty aggressive program for the second half of this year and beyond. We’re looking constantly to grow organically and we’ll be obviously opportunistic as we see projects in Ontario, the west coast and in the United States where we want to have a footprint,” Carnevale said.

Universal Proptech’s ambitious growth program includes more technologies, greater geographic reach and the ability to finance and own energy assets. The company’s current efforts allow it to have access to other markets, get better insight and create better relationships to establish and grow its footprint.

According to Carnevale, Universal PropTech recently came out with a vision document on how it can turn energy into really good value for a business owner or a building owner.

“The deficiency in the marketplace isn’t lack of technologies, it’s the lack of integrators. We’re trying to be involved in all the artificial intelligence and all the optimization of a building to make sure it’s not only the healthiest, but it’s healthy for the people and healthy for the environment,” he said.

Carnevale added, “We’re building out a business intended to be meaningful and impactful to customers. How do we continue to keep moving up the value chain? Here we are, in the second half of this calendar year, finding a lot of great technologies and solutions that together make us pretty unstoppable.”

Watch the full interview of Universal PropTech CGO Frank Carnevale above.

