TDG Gold (TSXV:TDG) CEO Fletcher Morgan thinks the company’s recent letter of intent to acquire Kingsgate Consolidated’s (ASX:KCN,OTC Pink:KSKGF) Nueva Esperanza silver-gold project puts it at par with companies that consolidate assets within the gold production corridor, and within the American belt.

“We started talking to Kingsgate several months ago because Nueva Esperanza is a fabulous fit for our existing portfolio of projects. It’s a silver-gold-based project of about 65 percent silver and 35 percent gold,” Morgan said.

The Nueva Esperanza project is located in the northern half of the Maricunga belt, 140 kilometers northeast of the city of Copiapo, which is a regional mining center. The property has a measured and indicated mineral resource of 28.8 million tonnes containing 68.6 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 74 grams per tonne and 400,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.43 grams per tonne.

According to Morgan, the company will be heading into production to become an emerging producer of 6 million to 7 million ounces a year of silver equivalent in America.

“The world silver supply has moved into a deficit of around the 100 million to 150 million ounce mark. And we’d like to help fill that supply gap. We see solid economics for silver moving forward, and the projects that we’ve picked are highly leveraged to the price of silver,” said Fletcher.

TDG Gold has over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities across its existing five mining projects: Shasta, Baker, Mets, Bot and Oxide Peak.

