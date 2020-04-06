CEO Interviews

PDAC 2020 Precious Metals Insights: Laurion Minerals, Silver Viper, Rokmaster, White Gold and Triumph Gold

- April 6th, 2020
The Investing News Network caught up with executives in the precious metals space at PDAC to learn more about their companies and their predictions about the future of the industry moving forward.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference hosted thousands of attendees from all corners of the resource industry this year, including media members, industry insiders, executives and analysts.

During the conference, the Investing News Network caught up with executives in the precious metals space to learn more about their companies and their predictions regarding the future of the industry moving forward.

Below are our interviews from PDAC 2020.

Laurion Minerals (TSXV:LME,OTC Pink:LMEFF) President and CEO Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin: Ishkoday is the Perfect Project to Expand

Silver Viper (TSXV:VIPR,OTC Pink:VIPRF) CEO Steve Cope: We’re into World-class, High-grade Mineralization in Mexico

Rokmaster Resources (TSXV:RKR,OTC Pink:RKMSF,FWB:1RR) CEO: From Mine Design to Economics, Drilling Drives Everything

White Gold (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FWB:29W) Chief Technical Advisor Shawn Ryan: Good Science Improves Exploration Odds

Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG,OTCQB:TIGCF) President and Director Tony Barresi: We Are Positioning Ourselves as a Takeout Target

Editorial Disclosure: Laurion Mineral Exploration, Silver Viper Minerals, Rokmaster Resources, White Gold and Triumph Gold are clients of the Investing News Network. 

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Silver Viper CEO Steve Cope: We’re into World-class, High-grade Mineralization in Mexico

