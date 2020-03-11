Laurion Mineral Exploration President and CEO Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin: Ishkoday is the Perfect Project to Expand

Laurion Mineral Exploration CEO Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin joined INN at PDAC to discuss the company’s flagship Ishkoday gold project.









Laurion Mineral Exploration (TSXV:LME,OTC Pink:LMEFF) CEO Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin joined the Investing News Network at the 2020 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference to discuss the company’s background and recent work developing its flagship Ishkoday gold project.

The Ishkoday project is a gold and base metals project located in a unique greenstone environment outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The mid-stage project encompasses 47 square kilometers, including two high-grade past-producing mines, including the Quebec Sturgeon River gold mine, which has produced 73,322 ounces of gold and 15,929 ounces of silver to date. Laurion Mineral Exploration has created a substantial database of information and intends to leverage this data to prove the existence of near-surface bulk mineralization with the potential for an open-pit model on the property.

After previously owning a number of early-stage projects, Laurion is now entirely focused on progressing the Ishkoday project, with the eventual goal of establishing 10 million gold equivalent ounces. Through a three-stage process of reconnaissance geophysics, geochemistry and target development for drilling, Laurion intends to continue to explore Ishkoday, with 100,000 meters of drilling planned for the summer of 2020. According to Le Sueur-Aquin, the company has garnered approximately C$6.35 million since 2010, which has been re-invested in the Ishkoday project in order to expand the land package hosting three major mineralized trends.

“We now have about 47 square kilometers of the Ishkoday property and the project hosts two past high-grade gold producers. We have a very substantial database of over 48,000 meters of drilling. We’ve completed a lot of channel sampling and grab sampling. There are a lot of programs in the field including a lot of prospecting. Over the last couple of years, we’ve now collected roughly about 21,800 samples. We have a substantial collection of eight geophysics databases and the project hosts two past high-grade gold producers.”

Moving forward into 2020 Laurion intends to commence the first phase of a planned 100,000 meter drill program in an effort to expand the resources on the Ishkoday property. Le Sueur-Aquin believes that the company could drill for as little as C$150 per meter, citing reduced exploration costs as a result of the property’s surface outcrop and exposure and easy access to Highway 11 and critical logistical services. “It is very important for us to have the access that we have to both services and the main road. We have just the perfect situation to expand.”

Le Sueur-Aquin estimates that over the last few years, friends and family of those involved in Laurion Mineral Exploration have accumulated a majority stake of the available shares of the company, reflecting the internal belief regarding the potential of the project. “We have had steady support and investment from family and friends, who now hold 58.4 percent of Laurion. Obviously that means there’s a relatively small float out there, which gives us great stability. I feel that that this enables me to focus on exactly what I’m supposed to do and develop the project.”

With Laurion’s exploration program expected to continue in 2020, Le Sueur-Aquin is confident in the exploration potential of the property moving forward. “My goal is to validate 10 million gold equivalent ounces over the next three to five years.”

For a more comprehensive update from Laurion Mineral Exploration CEO Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, watch the video below.

