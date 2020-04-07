CEO Interviews

PDAC 2020 Base Metals and Energy Insights: Energy Fuels, Copper Fox, Thunderstruck, IsoEnergy and Western Uranium & Vanadium

- April 7th, 2020
INN caught up with executives in the base metals and energy spaces to learn more about their operations and their industry predictions moving forward.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference hosted thousands of attendees from all corners of the resource industry this year, including media members, industry insiders, executives and analysts.

During the conference, the Investing News Network caught up with executives in the base metals and energy spaces to learn more about their companies and their predictions regarding the future of the mining space moving forward.

Below are our interviews from PDAC 2020.

Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) CEO Mark Chalmers: We Need a Sustainable Nuclear Fuel Cycle in the US

Copper Fox Metals (TSXV:CUU,OTC Pink:CPFXF) CEO Elmer Stewart: Copper is Going to Have a Great Future

Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE,OTC Pink:THURF) CEO Bryce Bradley: JOGMEC Partnership Protects Us from Market Fluctuations

IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF) CEO Craig Parry: We’re Drilling Near Previous High-grade Hits

Western Uranium and Vanadium (CSE:WUC,OTCQX:WSTRF) President and CEO George Glasier: Our Mines Are Open and Ready for Production

Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels, Copper Fox, Thunderstruck, IsoEnergy and Western Uranium & Vanadium are clients of the Investing News Network. 

The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

