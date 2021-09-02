Goldplay Mining CEO: Stepping Up the Game With Two New Properties in BC

Goldplay Mining has signed an option agreement with Cazador Resources to earn a 100 percent interest in two properties known as Big Frank and Nuit Mountain.









Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) CEO Catalin Kilofliski updated investors by announcing the acquisition of two major properties with district-scale potential for high-grade epithermal gold and copper deposits in British Columbia.

Goldplay Mining signed an option agreement with Cazador Resources to earn a 100 percent interest in two properties known as Big Frank and Nuit Mountain.

“We’ve announced the acquisition of these properties with grab samples assaying up to 126 grams per tonne gold and over 1 percent copper. The objective here is to really step up the game and be able to attract the interest of major companies,” Kilofliski said.

The Big Frank property covers a 20 kilometer long favorable geological trend and is located approximately 285 kilometers northwest of Vancouver. The Nuit Mountain property covers an 8 kilometer long alteration trend and is located 170 kilometers southwest of Williams Lake.

“The deal is structured such that we initially spend our own money and then going forward requires millions of dollars to be spent on those projects because we need to spend to make a significant discovery. A geological setting and geological potential are realistically very, very encouraging here. So we are very excited about this,” added Kilofliski.

Goldplay Mining also released its initial exploration findings from an early field program on the Scottie West project. Results of rock samples have yielded up to 69 grams per tonne silver, 0.9 percent copper and 0.94 percent zinc, with assays pending.

Watch the full interview with Goldplay Mining CEO Catalin Kilofliski above.

Request an Investor Kit: Goldplay Mining

This interview is sponsored by Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Goldplay Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Goldplay Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Goldplay Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.