C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) – Trading Halt

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
C29 Metals (ASX:C29)

C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of C29 Metals Limited (‘C29’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of C29, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 18 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance

Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from C29 Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:c29uranium investingUranium Investing
C29:AU
C29 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

C29 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
C29 Metals

C29 Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Drilling at Cheechoo Intersects 12.08 g/t Au Over 20.3 Metres

Drilling at Cheechoo Intersects 12.08 g/t Au Over 20.3 Metres

VAL-D’OR, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – March 29, 2016) – Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (“Golden Valley” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:GZZ) announces partial results of gold assays from diamond drillhole #52 on the Cheechoo gold property (“Cheechoo gold project”). The information that follows has been prepared by partner and program operator Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SOI) and has not been independently verified by Golden Valley:

“Following observations of visible gold indicating potentially a significant gold zone in this drill hole, Sirios geologists extracted a series of drill core samples for priority assay. It shows, between 120 m and 140.3 m, a section grading 12.08 g/t Au over 20.3 metres including 48.38 g/t over 4.4 metres (uncut grades, true width unknown). The gold mineralization is distributed in both meta-sedimentary rocks and the tonalite, thus overlapping the contact of these two lithologies. Gold is associated with the presence of numerous folded millimetric veinlets of quartz-feldspar. Only the section between 113.5 m and 147 m was assayed to date in this drill hole, results are detailed in the table below.

Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals (ASX:C29)

Approval to Mobilise and Commence

C29 Metals receives official notification all regulatory requirements met for the issue of drill permits, strong local community support, and a Social Support Agreement signed.

C29 Metals Limited (‘C29’) is pleased to announce that it has received official notification from the Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department the company has met all regulatory requirements for the issue of the drill permit , enabling the commencement of drilling at its Ulytau Uranium project.

Keep reading...Show less
Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

More High-grade Drill Results at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE|OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to report more strong drilling results from its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa ISR Uranium Project in South Texas.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Results of Entitlement Offer

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that it has completed its non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer that was intended to raise approximately $1.47 million before costs (Entitlement Offer), with a substantial shortfall.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Sale of Remaining Manyoni Licences

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) advises that it has entered into a binding agreement with Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM) to sell its remaining non-core Prospecting Licences at Manyoni in central Tanzania.

Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals (ASX:MOM)

Moab Expands Flagship Manyoni Uranium Project by 488km2 via Accretive Acquisition

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX:MOM) (Moab, the Company) is pleased to announce the acquisition of four additional Prospecting Licences surrounding its Manyoni uranium project in Manyoni Province in Tanzania, Africa.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium periodic symbol.

Elevate Uranium Boosts Koppies Resource Estimate to 66.1 Million Pounds of U3O8

Exploration company Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8,OTCQX:ELVUF) provided investors with an updated mineral resource estimate for its Koppies uranium project in Namibia, Africa, on October 9.

The total resource for Koppies now stands at 66.1 million pounds of U3O8, with 78 percent in the indicated category.

Elevate attributes the increase at Koppies to a maiden mineral resource estimate completed at the Hirabeb deposit, which has been shown to hold an inferred mineral resource of 10.2 million pounds of U3O8.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

C29 Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

C29 Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Opyl Signs New Service Agreement with Commercial Eyes

Nova High Grade Gold Target Reached

Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed

Approval to Mobilise and Commence

Related News

Resource Investing

Nova High Grade Gold Target Reached

Lithium Investing

Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed

Gold Investing

Recommended Takeover of Mako Gold By Aurum Resources: Bid Implementation Agreement

Gold Investing

New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Copper Investing

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Recommended Takeover of Mako Gold by Aurum Resources

Oil and Gas Investing

Piedra Redonda Gas Project Assessment Unlocks Multiple Development Options

×