C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

C29:AU
C29 Metals
C29 Metals

C29 Metals


Uranium exploration in top producing, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Kazakhstan

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Ulytau Project Exploration Licence Granted

Download the PDF here.

New Age Exploration Limited

NAE Commences Maiden RC Drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to announce that Strike Drilling has mobilised to site with a Schramm T450 rig, and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has begun as of Sunday, 16 March 2025.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"Cameco's first quarter performance across our uranium, fuel services, and Westinghouse segments was robust, reflecting our disciplined strategic alignment and continued positive momentum across the nuclear energy market," said Tim Gitzel, Cameco's president and CEO. "We've repeatedly highlighted our view that full-cycle demand is more durable than ever, and the perseverance of the positive nuclear market momentum through recurring cycles of uncertainty, has served to reinforce that perception of durability. The market has faced challenges to Central Asian supply, the unexpected remapping of global geopolitics and flows across the nuclear fuel cycle, and now, the unstable and unpredictable global economic environment and trade turmoil that is impacting every country. Through it all, nuclear energy has maintained strong, if not growing support based on its key attributes that back energy security, national security, and climate security.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

  • Financing increased to $8.0 million with majority funds committed by strategic group
  • Amended offering consists exclusively of Hold Units

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of March 20 and March 28, 2025 in which the Company announced a private placement financing of up to 150,000,000 units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7.5 million, the Company is increasing the private placing financing up to 160,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $8.0 million (the "Offering").

The Company has already received signed subscription agreements exceeding $7 million of the private placement, the majority of which was led by a strategic Zambian group who would like to see the Muntanga Project developed to production.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra", previously Tisdale Clean Energy) announces an upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the "Property") which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. The Property lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mill and former mine. Skyharbour optioned the Project to Terra and under the Option Agreement assuming the 75% interest is earned, Terra will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra ("Shares") over the earn-in period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil focused royalties, announces results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

2024 HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

xU3O8 (uranium.io): Pioneering Physical Uranium Ownership Powered by Blockchain Technology

CHARBONE Hydrogen Signed a USD 50 Million Construction Capital Facility Term Sheet

Charbone Hydrogene signe une entente de conditions pour une facilite de credit de construction de 50 millions USD

LaFleur Minerals Begins Permitting Process for a Bulk Sample from the Swanson Deposit to be Processed at its Beacon Gold Mill

×