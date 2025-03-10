Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals and Boss Energy Sign Binding Option & Earn-In Agreement for Liverpool Uranium Project

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse Metals or the Company) is pleased to announce the execution of a binding option and earn-in agreement with Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE) (Boss). Through the agreement, Eclipse and its wholly owned subsidiary North Minerals Pty Ltd have granted Boss Energy the option to earn up to an 80% interest the Liverpool Uranium Project, located in the highly prospective Alligator Rivers Uranium Field of West Arnhem Land, Northern Territory (the Project).This strategic alliance seeks to unlock the significant potential of the Project through a structured investment and exploration program.

Highlights

  • Eclipse Metals and Boss Energy enter into a binding option and earn-in agreement to advance exploration at the Liverpool Uranium Project (the Project)
  • Boss Energy is committing $250,000 to exploration during the 12-month option period
  • Following the exercise of the option:
    • Boss Energy has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Project by providing up to $8 million in exploration funding – divided into two stages – over a 7-year period; and
    • As part of the staged earn-in, Boss Energy must spend a minimum of $ 1.5 million on exploration before it is able to withdraw from the agreement.
  • Upon earning an initial 49% interest in the Project, Boss Energy will have the option to earn up to an 80% interest in the Project.
  • Boss Energy and Eclipse Metals will form an unincorporated joint venture (JV) to explore and develop the Project
  • Upon successful earn-in, Boss Energy will have the option to purchase an additional 10% interest from Eclipse, bringing its total interest in the Project to 90%, for $50 million.
  • This strategic alliance enables Eclipse to focus on its rare earth assets in Greenland, while still maintaining its strong interests in the Australian uranium sector.

A summary of the material terms and conditions of the binding option and earn-in agreement is set out in Annexure A.

Commenting on the Company’s strategic alliance with Boss Energy, Eclipse Metals Executive Chairman Carl Popal said:

“Partnering with Boss Energy is a key milestone for Eclipse Metals and the advancement of the Liverpool Uranium Project.

“Boss Energy as a uranium producer will accelerate our exploration efforts, bringing us closer to unlocking the full potential of this highly prospective region.

“This strategic alliance allows Eclipse to enhance shareholder value in this long-held asset while sharpening our focus on critical mineral opportunities. Our key projects in Greenland, with their rich rare earth and industrial mineral potential, and other Australian assets remain central to our mission of contributing to the global critical minerals supply chain.”

ABOUT THE LIVERPOOL URANIUM PROJECT

The Liverpool Uranium Project comprises five exploration licences – EL27584, ELA31065, ELA31770, ELA31771, and ELA31772 – covering 1,229 square kilometers. Notably, the Devil's Elbow prospect within EL27584 has yielded high-grade surface uranium assays, including results up to 5.8% U₃O₈, as well as significant gold and palladium mineralisation (EPM announcement 20 April 2020).

The Company’s previous exploration programs focused on the area around the Devil’s Elbow, Terrace and Ferricrete uranium prospects, concentrating on high-priority areas defined by historical geochemical and radiometric anomalies within EL27584 and relatively unexplored ground south of the Ranger Fault.

The Devil’s Elbow prospects show strong similarities to the Jabiluka uranium and gold mine, which was discovered in 1971. Jabiluka is located 20km to the north of the Ranger Uranium Mine and about 75km west of the Devil’s Elbow. At Jabiluka, uranium and gold mineralisation occurs in an altered section of the Cahill Formation, near reverse faulting structures that are like those at the Devil’s Elbow prospect.

Figure 1: The Liverpool Uranium Project

STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE

This strategic alliance combines Eclipse's deep knowledge of the Project with Boss Energy's proven expertise in uranium exploration and production. The Alligator Rivers Uranium Field is renowned for its high-grade deposits, positioning both companies to capitalise on the region's significant potential.

Boss Energy intends to begin exploration activities on the Project during the 12-month option period, which will include mineral prospectivity mapping, target generation and validation of targets.

This strategic alliance underscores Eclipse's commitment to expanding its diverse portfolio of mineral projects, while aiming to create shareholder value, and contribute to the global supply of critical minerals.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:epmuranium investingenergy investingresource investing
EPM:AU
The Conversation (0)
Australian Rare Earths

AR3 Intersects Shallow Uranium Occurrence at Overland

Australian Rare Earths Limited (ASX: AR3) is pleased to announce highly encouraging results from its ongoing exploration drilling program at the Overland Uranium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

GTI Energy (GTR:AU) has announced Scoping Study Fieldwork Testing Complete

Download the PDF here.

Several red cubes that display the uranium periodic table information on each side roll on a blue surface.

Laramide Increases Uranium Resource at Westmoreland Project

Toronto-based Laramide Resources (ASX:LAM,TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) announced an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its Westmoreland uranium project in Queensland, Australia.

In the February 28 release, the Australia and US-focused uranium company said that the updated estimate demonstrates 34 percent and 11 percent increases in its indicated and inferred resource categories, respectively.

The total indicated resource is 48.1 million pounds of uranium oxide (U3O8) at an average grade of 770 parts per million (ppm), accounting for 70 percent of the total resource.

The remaining 30 percent is classified as inferred and totals approximately 17.7 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of 680 ppm.

Keep reading...Show less
Saskatchewan on a map.

Denison Mines Moves Closer to Federal Approval for Phoenix ISR Uranium Project

Dual listed uranium miner Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) announced that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) has scheduled public hearings for the Wheeler River uranium project in Saskatchewan, marking a significant step toward final federal approval.

Denison Mines is a uranium mining, development and exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company holds an effective 95 percent interest in its flagship Wheeler River uranium project, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin.

The public hearing, set for later this year on October 8 and December 8 through 12, will be the final stage in the environmental assessment process and the decision regarding the company’s application for a Licence to Prepare and Construct a Uranium Mine and Mill.

Keep reading...Show less
Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update of its operational strategy and ongoing developments at the  Mustang Mineral Processing Site and Maverick Minerals Processing Site, positioning the Company as a key player in the regional uranium and vanadium processing sector.

In October 2024, Western successfully acquired the Mustang Mineral Processing Site (formerly the Pinon Ridge Mill Site), a move that significantly enhances the Company's capabilities and processing infrastructure. The acquisition includes all historical data and equipment utilized for the site's previous successful licensing application. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has issued a license for this facility twice, underscoring the site's compliance with stringent regulatory requirements. This site is located approximately 25 miles from Western's Sunday Mine Complex mining operations in Colorado.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

New Ground Acquisition at Broken Hill

Related News

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Commences Trading on OTC Markets Under the Ticker Symbol OTCQB: AAGAF

Base Metals Investing

Ramp Metals Announces Receipt of Exploration Drill Permits

copper investing

New Ground Acquisition at Broken Hill

Agriculture Investing

WOA Secures New Sales in Europe, Latin America & Australia

Precious Metals Investing

Visible Gold in Diamond Core at Crown Prince

Battery Metals Investing

Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

×