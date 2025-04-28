Terra Clean Energy Corp. Plans Summer Drill Program at South Falcon East

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Plans Summer Drill Program at South Falcon East

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“ Terra ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF , FSE: 9O0 , is pleased to announce an upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the “ Property ”) which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit.

The Property lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (“ Skyharbour ”) in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the Property.

The Company is planning an extensive drill program for the summer of 2025, consisting of approximately 2,500 meters of drilling. The purpose is to test an area highlighted in the Winter 2025 program where it is interpreted that a north-northwest trending brittle structure, a north dipping structure with strong clay alteration, and mineralized pegmatites with hydrothermal hematite alteration hosted in graphitic pelitic gneiss all intersect. This puts many of the indicators identified as being key components for higher grade uranium mineralization all in the same location.

It is generally accepted that for higher grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin you require several key indicators:

  • Graphitic metasediments,
  • Brittle reactivated basement structures,
  • Reducing fluid (indicated by clay alteration),
  • Oxidizing fluid (indicated by hematite alteration, transports uranium),

All these features have now been identified in the Fraser Lakes B deposit area. Where they are projected to intercept is considered a top priority target area for the discovery of a higher-grade unconformity related basement hosted uranium deposit and additional mineralized pegmatites. “The Athabasca Basin is one of the world’s foremost Uranium Basins accounting for some 20% of world uranium production. It has been well explored and understood for many years attracting billions of dollars of investment. For these reasons and the fact that our VP Exploration has worked extensively in the Basin and is excited about our findings that it is an immediate priority to follow up the very encouraging winter results this summer “said Greg Cameron CEO. ‘Finding an unconformity basin hosted deposit like Eagle Point or Rough Rider would be company changing” added Greg Cameron.

The upcoming program will be a helicopter supported drill program encompassing seven to ten diamond drill holes targeting an area approximately 120 to 150 m north of drill holes SF0063, SF0065, SF0066 and SF0067 which were completed during the winter program (Figure 2). The results of these drill holes were reported in press releases dated March 10, 2025 and April 1, 2025. The summer field program is anticipated to commence mid-June and run for approximately 4-5 weeks. The campaign will be executed by Terralogic Exploration Inc. under the supervision of Terra Logic staff and C. Trevor Perkins, Vice President, Exploration for Terra Clean Energy. Operations will be based out of a local contracting camp with helicopter support for the daily drilling operations. The expected budget for this program is anticipated to be $2.0 million.

”The results from the winter drilling program are very encouraging,” commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp. “We are excited to get back in there and test where the clay alteration intersects the mineralized zone and graphitic sediment package. This an exciting target as this can bring together many of the key features associated with the known basement hosted unconformity deposits in the basin”, continued Mr. Perkins.

Samples of the mineralized intervals from the winter program are outstanding. They have been submitted for analysis at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Results are expected in mid to late May.

Figure 1: South Falcon East Uranium Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

Figure 2: 2025 – Planned summer drilling area and completed winter drill holes at South Falcon East Uranium Project

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

“Greg Cameron”

Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company’s Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

*The historical resource is described in the Technical Report on the South Falcon East Property, filed on sedarplus.ca on February 9, 2023. The Company is not treating the resource as current and has not completed sufficient work to classify the resource as a current mineral resource. While the Company is not treating the historical resource as current, it does believe the work conducted is reliable and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company’s public filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Greg Cameron, CEO

info@tcec.energy

Terra Clean Energy Corp

Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2T7

www.tcec.energy

