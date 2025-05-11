Multiple New Multi-Commodity Targets

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Multiple New Multi-Commodity Targets

Download the PDF here.

C29:AU
C29 Metals
C29 Metals

C29 Metals


Uranium exploration in top producing, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Kazakhstan

C29 Signs Binding HOA to Drive Growth

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced C29 Signs Binding HOA to Drive Growth

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Ulytau Project Exploration Licence Granted

C29 Metals (C29:AU) has announced Ulytau Project Exploration Licence Granted

Download the PDF here.

New Age Exploration Limited

NAE Commences Maiden RC Drilling at the Wagyu Gold Project, Pilbara WA

New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE) (NAE or the Company) is pleased to announce that Strike Drilling has mobilised to site with a Schramm T450 rig, and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling has begun as of Sunday, 16 March 2025.

Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of ten board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2025.

Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Marie Inkster, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Peter Kukielski, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

Canadian Natural held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

  1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.


Votes ForVotes Withheld
              Catherine M. Best
1,290,773,343105,594,697

 92.44 % 7.56 %
              Dr. M. Elizabeth Cannon
1,387,390,9078,977,135

 99.36 % 0.64 %
              N. Murray Edwards
1,343,051,98153,316,060

 96.18 % 3.82 %
              Christopher L. Fong
1,300,632,88995,735,153

 93.14 % 6.86 %
              Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
1,208,724,484187,643,557

 86.56 % 13.44 %
              Wilfred A. Gobert
1,369,762,01126,606,029

 98.09 % 1.91 %
              Christine M. Healy
1,384,536,48511,831,556

 99.15 % 0.85 %
              Steve W. Laut
1,372,048,18324,319,858

 98.26 % 1.74 %
              Honourable Frank J. McKenna
1,340,623,89155,744,149

 96.01 % 3.99 %
              Scott G. Stauth
1,380,178,27716,189,765

 98.84 % 1.16 %
              David A. Tuer
1,292,282,412104,085,630

 92.55 % 7.45 %
              Annette M. Verschuren
1,378,864,27017,503,771

 98.75 % 1.25 %


Votes ForVotes Withheld
  1. The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

1,370,498,43671,323,339

 95.05 % 4.95 %


Votes ForVotes Against
  1. The approval of the Corporation's Amended, Compiled and Restated Employee Stock Option Plan and all unallocated stock options pursuant thereto.

1,169,822,162226,545,869

 83.78 % 16.22 %


Votes ForVotes Against
  1. On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

1,368,205,20528,162,822

 97.98 % 2.02 %

 

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2025 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's Q125 results, "We have a long track record of being an industry leading effective and efficient producer while consistently delivering top tier operational and financial performance. All our employees are shareholders, with a strong focus on continuous improvement, consistently driving strong results. In Q125 we achieved record quarterly production of approximately 1,582,000 BOEd, which included record quarterly liquids production of approximately 1,174,000 bbld, 79% of which was long life low decline production and record quarterly natural gas production of 2,451 MMcfd.

At our world class Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading assets, we achieved record quarterly Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") production of approximately 595,000 bbl/d resulting from a high utilization rate of 106% in Q1/25, anchored by industry leading SCO operating costs of $21.88/‍bbl (US$15.25/bbl), which drove significant free cash flow in the quarter. Importantly, in 2024 our annual Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading operating costs were in the range of $7.00/bbl to $10.00/‌bbl lower than our peer average. This equates to incremental annual margin of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion, based on our 2024 annual production.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.5875 (fifty-eight and three quarter cents). The dividend will be payable on July 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

As previously announced, in March 2025 the Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by 4% per common share. Canadian Natural's growing and sustainable dividend demonstrates the confidence that the Board of Directors has in the sustainability of our business model, our strong balance sheet and the strength of our diverse, long life low decline reserves and asset base. The Company's leading track record of growing and sustainable dividend continues, with 2025 being the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases with a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 21% over that time.

Menel Energy and Resources Limited - News Release Pursuant to: National Instrument 62-103

Menel Energy and Resources Limited - News Release Pursuant to: National Instrument 62-103

Menel Energy and Resources Limited ("Menel") announces that on May 5, 2025, it acquired ownership of 138,710,000 units of securities of GoviEx Uranium Inc. at a price of $0.05 per unit for total consideration of $6,935,500 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement offering. Each unit is comprised of one Class A common share ("Common Share") and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share of GoviEx for 24 months at a price of US$0.051 per share.

Prior to participation in the private placement, Menel did not have ownership and control, directly and indirectly, of any securities of GoviEx. Participation in the private placement results in Menel having ownership and control, directly and indirectly, of a total 138,710,000 Common Shares and 138,710,000 share purchase warrants of GoviEx, an increase of approximately 13.56% on a non-diluted basis and 22.51% when assuming exercise of all share purchase warrants held or control by Menel, for a total of approximately 13.56% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of GoviEx on a non-diluted basis and 22.51% when assuming exercise of all share purchase warrants held or controlled by Menel.

GoviEx Successfully Closes Upsized $10.5 Million Private Placement Led by Strategic Zambian Group and Supported by GoviEx Insiders

GoviEx Successfully Closes Upsized $10.5 Million Private Placement Led by Strategic Zambian Group and Supported by GoviEx Insiders

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously disclosed, upsized private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10,470,600 CAD. A total of 209,412,000 Units (the "Units") were sold at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit (the "Offering Price").

A privately held, multi-sector Zambian investment Group (the "Group") anchored the financing. With interests spanning agriculture, natural-resource and power assets, and financial services, the Group now holds an initial, material equity position in GoviEx, establishing a partnership aligned with the development of the Company's Muntanga Project.

A$11m Capital Raising to Accelerate Mining at Hill End

Drilling Commences at Leonora South

Acceleration of RAD204 Phase 1 dose escalation trial

Yalgoo Update - Excellent First Remorse Metallurgy Result

