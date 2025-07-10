Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

Terra Clean Energy (CSE:TCEC,OTCQB:TCEFF,FWB:C9O0) President and CEO Greg Cameron outlines the company's upcoming summer drill program at the South Falcon East uranium project, building on strong results from a winter campaign at the Fraser Lakes B deposit.

“The plan is to get up to 2,500 meters back into this new area of interest. Hopefully drill into what we're defining as an unconformity basement-hosted uranium deposit with significantly higher grade than we currently have,” he said.

“We would have the ability to update that resource report in some fashion, maybe early 2026 or mid-2026, so those are the two key catalysts. But it's all about drilling and adding pounds to the current resource and, more importantly, significantly enhancing that grade which we think we have," Cameron added.

The 2025 summer drill program will target a priority zone identified in the winter campaign, where key geological features associated with high-grade uranium converge, further presenting a strong opportunity for high-grade discovery and resource expansion.

Watch the full interview with Terra Clean Energy president and CEO Greg Cameron above.