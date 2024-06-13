Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Energy
Investing in a Solution to Australia's Fossil Fuel Crisis
Oil and Gas Investing

BPH Energy Eyes Next Phase of Development for Anaesthesia Monitoring Device

Oil and Gas Investing
BPH Energy Eyes Next Phase of Development for Anaesthesia Monitoring Device

“We'll be looking in terms of the value inflection point to have those elements of technical advancement registered and accepted by the regulatory authorities as upgrades for that technology,” said BPH Energy Managing Director and Executive Chairman David Breeze.

BPH Energy (ASX:BP8) has completed a AU$1 million (before costs) capital raise to execute the next phase of investment in its hydrocarbon projects and the development of Cortical Dynamics.

David Breeze, the company’s managing director and executive chairman, said part of the funds will be used for the next-phase development of Cortical Dynamics’ anaesthesia monitoring EEG-based device called BARM, which stands for brain anaesthesia response monitor.

Cortical’s BARM device helps keep the patient optimally anaesthetised during surgery, and Breeze emphasised the significant unmet need in the anaesthetics community to not only optimally anaesthetise the patient, but also administer the appropriate dose of analgesia.

“Cortical already is registered in the US Food and Drug Administration, in Korea, in Europe and in Australia. It is currently going through the next phase of development. In other words, a model two enhancement of all the components — software, hardware, firmware,” Breeze said. “We'll be looking in terms of the value inflection point to have those elements of technical advancement registered and accepted by the regulatory authorities as upgrades for that technology.”

Cortical Dynamics’ proprietary BARM technology has met the necessary prerequisites of the Philips License and Cooperation Agreement, confirming its compatibility with the Philips Patient Monitoring Systems IntelliVue MP40-90 and MX400-850.

Watch the full interview with BPH Energy Managing Director and Executive Chairman David Breeze above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by BPH Energy (ASX:BP8). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by BPH Energy in order to help investors learn more about the company. BPH Energy is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with BPH Energy and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

