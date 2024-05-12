Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Energy

BPH Energy Ltd Raises $1 Million to Accelerate Funding of Hydrocarbon and Cortical Investments

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments to raise $1 million (before costs) (“Placement”). The Placement will comprise the issue of 50,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.02 per share.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Binding commitments received to raise $1 million through a Placement at $0.02 per share
  • New sophisticated investors including high net worth, family office and dedicated resource funds confirmed as participants
  • Placement participants will receive one (1) Attaching Option (BPHOB) for every two (2) New Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 per share, expiring 30 September 2024.
  • BPH funded to execute its next phase of hydrocarbon and Cortical Dynamics funding
Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option (BPHOB) for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each with an expiry date of 30 September 2024 (“Attaching Options”).

Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited (“Oakley Capital”) and 62 Capital Limited (“62 Capital” acted as Joint Lead Managers for the Placement. Oakley Capital and 62 Capital will be paid a cash fee of 5% on funds raised under the Placement and 12,000,000 BHPOB Broker Options (“Broker Options”) exercisable at $0.03 each with an expiry date of 30 September 2024 pro-rata to their participation in the Placement.

The Placement (including the free Attaching Options and Broker Options) will be undertaken pursuant to the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.

Commenting on the capital raising, Executive Director Mr David Breeze said:

“We were pleased with the strong support in the Placement and will see the introduction of several new sophisticated investors, including high net worth, family office and resource funds to our register.

The funding allows BPH to accelerate the exploration programs to unlock the potential on our gas projects especially with the current gas supply crisis as well as assist the next phase of associate Cortical Dynamic Limited’s expansion.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×