BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities
The mining giant’s 2025 Community Development Report outlined its regional development efforts, indigenous partnerships and local capability investments.
BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) has released its 2025 Community Development Report for Western Australia, demonstrating a record-breaking investment of AU$944 million.
According to the report, a majority of this year’s investment went to local suppliers, with AU$737 million spent. Of this, AU$529 million was allocated to Indigenous businesses.
In terms of BHP’s total contribution to training and development programs in the region, the amount has now reached AU$6.6 billion since 2014.
Over 16,000 employees and contractors have been supported by the mining giant’s Western Australian Iron Ore operations, contributing 290 million tonnes in terms of production.
Pilbara, Goldfields and Kwinana remain as the regions mainly supported through BHP’s efforts.
"We know that real change happens when communities, industry, and government work together,” said Tim Day, president of the Western Australian Iron Ore operations.
BHP's special programs
Under its community projects, Day cited BHP’s participation the Pilbara Safe Spaces Program, a government-initiated collaborative program for unsupervised youth in Port Hedland and Newman that aims to provide adult supervision and support services through various provisions, activities and even skills training.
"(It) is an example of collaboration in action — ensuring at-risk young people have a place where they feel safe, supported, and connected to services that can make a difference,” he said.
The program also aims to address family support, life skills development and pathways into education and employment.
Additionally, BHP collaborated with Women’s Legal Service WA (WLSWA), a free, trauma-informed legal service available to women in Port Hedland and Newman.
The service was initially launched as a pilot program in 2020, growing as a multi-year initiative focused on improving safety, health and wellbeing outcomes for Indigenous and non-Indigenous women experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic and family violence.
“Family and domestic violence services are vital in regions like the Pilbara, as distance often hampers women from accessing appropriate legal support and advice,” WLWSA CEO Jennie Gray said.
Another partnership that began in 2020 is BHP’s collaboration with the Newman Community Centre (NCC), a hub that aims to provide a safe space for new mothers, deliver mental health support and host a range of training, community and inclusive events.
BHP primarily provides funding for these activities and has also initiated the inclusion of a Community Health nurse who will provide early intervention support and education.
In terms of funding for community projects, BHP also retains its Community Grants Program in Western Australia.
Since 2020, the program has delivered funding for grassroots initiatives such as water fountain and sun shade installations, CCTV system upgrades and development programs for fitness and career.
Over 70 funding grants were reportedly provided this year.
Australia resources workforce forecast highlights WA
A 2025 to 2030 Resources and Energy Workforce Forecast published by the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREEA) places Western Australia as the region with the highest number of upcoming projects.
Out of 96 anticipated projects, 42 hail from the region, representing a bigger demand for workers in the area.
“In May 2025, Western Australia’s resources and energy industry directly employed 165,300 people,” the report noted.
This supports BHP’s stance on investing in the region’s workforce, adding that the company provided an AU$5 million contribution to the Western Australian Department of Training and Workforce Development in support of apprenticeships and trainings in Goldfields.
“By backing the next generation of local tradespeople through this program, we can tackle skilled labour shortages and help ensure the industry has the right skills it needs to grow and thrive,” commented Annabelle Blom, BHP's Vice President of Western Australia Nickel.
“It’s also about keeping talent in the region, by giving people local to the Goldfields the chance to learn, work and grow their careers close to home,” she said.
The report added that the investment builds on the company’s commitment to the region, including the AU$20 million WA Nickel Community Fund established in late 2024 to support Goldfields communities through BHP’s Western Australia Nickel operations, a transition to temporary suspension of BHP’s Western Australia Nickel operations.
At least 88 jobs were also created through BHP’s talent pool.
It is important to note that in July, BHP was reported to have been ordered to pay each of its 2,200 Central Queensland coal workers an average AU$30,000 more following a ruling from the Fair Work Commission.
The ruling stems from a case brought by the Mining and Energy Union and the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union against BHP. It was centered on 2024's Same Job, Same Pay reforms.
BHP has not yet released a statement following the reports, but a spokesperson told NewsWire that it notes the ruling and is studying the decision; it will comply with any orders made.
“Clearly this will have implications for our business," the spokesperson said.
Upcoming WA projects by BHP
Iron ore projects by BHP in Western Australia such as the Western Ridge iron ore project in Newman, the Ministers North iron ore deposit in Pilbara and the NeoSmelt pilot plant in Kwinana are anticipated over the next few years.
Western Ridge is estimated to have a workforce of 200 under AREEA’s outlook and is projected to commence in 2027.
Ministers North will follow in 2028 with an estimated output of 20 million tonnes of iron ore per year, while the NeoSmelt plant in collaboration with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) is expected to deliver 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of low-carbon molten iron come 2028.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Yandal Shares Double on Arrakis Drilling Results ›
- BHP Faces AU$1.3 Billion Wage Adjustment for Queensland Coal Miners ›
- Iron Ore Price Forecast: Top Trends for Iron Ore in 2025 ›
- Australia’s Mining and Energy Sector Set to Add 22,000 Jobs by 2030 ›
- BHP's 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications ›