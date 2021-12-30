Baselode Energy Corp. is pleased to report the surface sample results from the summer prospecting work completed over the Catharsis and Hook projects, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . Highlights include : A channel sample at Hook returned high-grade* Uranium and Rare Earth Elements with 1.33 wt% U 3 O 8 and 1.84 wt% Total Rare Earth Oxides over 0.4 m Four grab samples from Catharsis returned encouraging ...

FIND:CA