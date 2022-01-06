Baselode Energy Corp. is pleased to report the final Uranium assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program on the ACKIO Uranium discovery Hook project Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . Highlights include: A second drill hole confirms high-grade* Uranium at ACKIO; 0.67 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 131.6 m in AK21-03 Elevated uranium concentrations of 0.24 wt% U 3 O 8 over 5.5 m at 128.6 m ...

FIND:CA