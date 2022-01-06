Resource News Investing News
Baselode Energy Corp. is pleased to report the final Uranium assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program on the ACKIO Uranium discovery Hook project Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . Highlights include: A second drill hole confirms high-grade* Uranium at ACKIO; 0.67 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 131.6 m in AK21-03 Elevated uranium concentrations of 0.24 wt% U 3 O 8 over 5.5 m at 128.6 m ...

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the final Uranium assay results from the recently completed diamond drill program on the ACKIO Uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

Highlights include:

  • A second drill hole confirms high-grade* Uranium at ACKIO; 0.67 wt% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m at 131.6 m in AK21-03
  • Elevated uranium concentrations of 0.24 wt% U 3 O 8 over 5.5 m at 128.6 m in AK21-03 and 0.24 wt% U 3 O 8 over 2.0 m at 99.0 m in AK21-04
  • Multiple Uranium intersections occurring within 200 m of the surface

"We are very encouraged by intersecting near-surface, high-grade Uranium mineralization in two drill holes from our first drill program at the ACKIO discovery.  The Uranium results from drill holes AK21-01, AK21-03 and AK21-04 demonstrate that ACKIO is part of a robust and fertile Uranium system, with multiple Uranium occurrences intersected throughout the drill hole lengths.  Our main Uranium intersections from drill holes AK21-01 through AK21-04 occur between 90 and 125 m below surface and cover a lateral distance measuring approximately 45 m .  Our follow-up drill program is only weeks away and we're excited to see what we'll be able to uncover," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

The Company has prepared a quick video presentation for shareholders and the public to learn more about these Uranium results (see link below).  Additional video presentations will be released in the coming days and weeks to provide details regarding the interpretation of massive alteration halo, the structures observed at ACKIO, and other topics of interest relating to ACKIO and Hook. Complete Ackio drill results are published in Table 1, along with a cross-section in Figure 1 below.

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR: More Uranium Mineralization from Ackio

NOTES:


*      Baselode considers "high-grade" to be uranium mineralization with a concentration greater than 0.5 wt% U 3 O 8


1.     All reported depths and intervals are drill hole depths and intervals, unless otherwise noted, and do not represent true thicknesses, which have yet to be determined.


TABLE 1: ACKIO TARGET, HOOK PROJECT - SUMMER 2021 DRILL HOLE U 3 O 8 ASSAY RESULTS



DDH

Target
Area

Az*

Dip

EOH* (m)

Easting

Northing

Elevation


AK21-02

ACKIO

270

-85

42.0

526,245

6,372,955

468





Drill hole abandoned - No significant results











AK21-02A

ACKIO

270

-85

357.0

526,245

6,372,955

468





No significant results











AK21-03

ACKIO

270

-48

360.0

526,245

6,372,955

468





From (m)

To (m)

Interval
(m)

**Vertical
Depth (m)

U 3 O 8
(wt%)





128.60

134.10

5.50

90.00

0.24




includes

131.60

132.10

0.50

95.00

0.67





142.60

143.60

1.00

115.00

0.06





248.10

250.10

2.00

175.00

0.11





267.40

267.90

0.50

185.00

0.06





273.40

273.90

0.50

190.00

0.05





277.40

278.40

1.00

200.00

0.06





0.05 wt% U 3 O 8
Composite Total


10.50


0.16











AK21-04

ACKIO

270

-90

381.0

526,139

6,372,955

467





From (m)

To (m)

Interval
(m)

**Vertical
Depth (m)

U 3 O 8
(wt%)





95.50

96.50

1.00

95.00

0.17





99.00

101.00

2.00

100.00

0.24





103.50

104.00

0.50

105.00

0.05





105.50

106.00

0.50

105.00

0.07





168.00

169.00

1.00

170.00

0.08





253.80

254.30

0.50

255.00

0.07





0.05 wt% U 3 O 8
Composite Total


5.50


0.15











Results for AK21-01 were reported December 3, 2021.  They are provided below for context


DDH

Target
Area

Az*

Dip

EOH*
(m)

Easting

Northing

Elevation


AK21-01

ACKIO

270

-60

471.0

526,245

6,372,955

467





From (m)

To (m)

Interval
(m)

**Vertical
Depth (m)

U 3 O 8
(wt%)





126.80

128.80

2.00

110.00

0.05





130.30

130.80

0.50

110.00

0.06





134.30

149.80

15.50

115.00

0.13




includes

138.80

139.30

0.50

120.00

1.29




and

142.30

142.80

0.50

120.00

0.66





284.60

285.80

1.20

245.00

0.06





366.70

367.70

1.00

315.00

0.05





368.80

369.20

0.40

315.00

0.06


Cut-off grade = 0.05 wt% U 3 O 8 , cut-off grade for AK21-01 = 0.045 wt% U 3 O 8

Maximum consecutive internal dilution = 2.0 m down hole

True widths have yet to be determined

*"DDH" refers to "diamond drill hole", "Az" refers to "drill hole azimuth" and "EOH" refers to "End of Hole"

"Easting", "Northing" are both measured in metres, NAD83 Datum, UTM Zone 13N

"Elevation" is presented as "metres above sea level"

**"Vertical Depth" is presented as "metres below surface", the value is rounded to the nearest 5.0 m

CLICK HERE FOR FIGURE 1: Cross-section schematic for drill holes AK21-01 to AK21-04

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay , P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a  Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/06/c0239.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Energy TSXV:FIND Uranium Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy

Baselode Energy

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects

Baselode Reports High-Grade Uranium and Rare Earth Element Mineralization at Surface on the Catharsis and Hook Projects

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Baselode Appoints Kevin Canario to CFO

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Kevin Canario has been appointed the Company's Chief Financial Officer (" CFO "). Most recently, he was Corporate Controller of Battle North Gold Corporation where he was instrumental in the eventual sale of the Bateman Gold project. Prior to this, Mr. Canario was the CFO of INV Metals Inc. and worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for 5 years within the mining assurance practice managing audits for a variety of publicly listed clients ranging from small exploration to large multi-asset operations. Mr. Canario holds a CPA, CA and Honours Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University Canada .

Baselode and the Ore Group would also like to announce the resignation of Jeff Potwarka , the Company's outgoing CFO. The entire Ore Group team thanks Mr. Potwarka for his dedication and many years of service to the team and Company's shareholders, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Baselode Appoints Cameron MacKay to Vice-President, Exploration & Development

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cameron MacKay has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration & Development.

Cameron has been instrumental for the Company's success and discovery of the high-grade Uranium ACKIO zone on the Company's Hook project, as well as managing the technical and logistical requirements for Baselode's project portfolio.  Prior to joining Baselode, Cameron had spent five years with Purepoint Uranium Group (TSXV: PTU) as Senior Exploration Geologist helping delineate the high-grade Uranium Spitfire prospect.  His technical background also includes working as a Senior Bedrock Mapper with the Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office.  He is currently a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan , and holds an M.Sc. in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan .

Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

Baselode Receives Drilling Permits for its Shadow Uranium Project

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received Exploration Work Authorization diamond drilling permits from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment (the " Ministry ") for its 100% owned Shadow Uranium project (" Shadow ") in the Athabasca Basin area.

Baselode is encouraged by the Ministry's decision to approve the diamond drilling exploration permits as a result of the Company openly accommodating additional exploration conditions during the extended duty to consult process. Shadow was the first project staked by the Company as it believes the project area meets all of the criteria for hosting near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium deposits. Baselode continues dialogue with the impacted Indigenous communities to ensure that mutually agreeable solutions and benefits with minimal disturbances to Indigenous Lands and Rights are addressed for the planned exploration activities within the Shadow project area..

Keep reading... Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baseload Energy and NexTech AR discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Keep reading... Show less
Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Common Shares").

On January 3, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and the Common Shares traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, including the distribution of three promotional newsletter e-mails published by The Wolf of Penny Stocks, Penny Picks and Epic Stocks Picks discussing the Company, its projects and the global uranium market. The publications also contained links to, and summaries of recent news releases issued by CUR. OTC Markets provided examples of the promotional material for reference.

Keep reading... Show less
Fission 3.0 Corp. Receives 6,046,952 Traction Shares

Fission 3.0 Corp. Receives 6,046,952 Traction Shares

Fission Uranium 3.0 (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3.0 Corp") are pleased to announce they have received 6,046,952 shares, ($5,442,257 based on today's $0.90 market price) from Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC) in regards to the JV Agreement with Traction for the two properties located in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin region (the "Properties"): the Hearty Bay Project, comprised of 7 mineral claims covering approximately 11,173 hectares (the "Hearty Bay Project"), and the Lazy Edward Project, comprised of 11 mineral claims covering approximately 1,828 hectares (the "Lazy Edward Project"). The shares are under trade restriction until April 30, 2022.

The Hearty Bay property surrounds the historic Isle Brochet radioactive boulder trains. Boulder prospecting by Fission 3 on Isle Brochet in 2019 led to the discovery of 45 radioactive boulders with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8 with over 24% of them returning assay values of >1% U3O8. A marine seismic survey completed in the up-ice direction to the northeast was interpreted to indicate multiple basement structural and lithological features which have defined drill targets. The objective of further exploration on the property is to discover the source of the uraniferous boulder field.

Keep reading... Show less

Global Atomic's Turkish Operations Unaffected by Government's Recent Economic Announcement

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that it is business as usual at its Turkish joint venture operation, Befesa Silvermet Turkey ('BST"), following recent announcements by the Turkish government regarding the conversion of a portion of revenues into Turkish lira.   As a matter of course, BST regularly repatriates a portion of its revenue from U.S. dollars to Turkish lira to cover operating costs related to items such as salaries and locally supplied raw materials.

Keep reading... Show less
Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

Encore Energy Announces Completion of Azarga Uranium Acquisition: Creation of Top Tier United States ISR Uranium Company

EnCore Energy Corp. ("enCore") (TSXV:EU)(OTCQB:ENCUF) and Azarga Uranium Corp. ("Azarga Uranium") (TSX:AZZ), (OTCQB:AZZUF), (FRA:P8AA) are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby enCore has acquired all of the outstanding shares of Azarga Uranium. The Arrangement consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development stage in-situ recovery ("ISR") projects, including two production licenses and focused uranium projects in preferred, permittable United States jurisdictions and resources of approximately 90 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the measured and indicated categories and 9 million pounds of U3O8 estimated in the inferred category1

enCore's assets include the licensed Rosita & Kingsville production facilities in South Texas, the advanced-stage Dewey Burdock development project in South Dakota, which has been issued its key federal permits, the PEA-stage Gas Hills Project, located in Wyoming, and a dominant portfolio of large high quality ISR projects throughout Wyoming and New Mexico. The completion of the Arrangement is the second major acquisition by enCore within the past twelve months and represents a continuation of enCore's strategy to create the leading United States ISR uranium producer.

Keep reading... Show less
Industry Report - Energy stocks level out but pricing is still attractive

Industry Report - Energy stocks level out but pricing is still attractive

Energy stocks, as measured by the XLE Energy Index, began the quarter on a high note outperforming the overall market. As we entered the second half of the quarter, however, energy stocks leveled off while the overall market continued to rise. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the XLE rose almost 6% while the S&P 500 Index rose some 10%. Oil prices have been on a tear this year including a sharp increase in October reaching a peak price of $84.65/bbl on October 21. Prices cooled off a bit since then, but remain above $75/bbl. OPEC has been somewhat quiet this quarter. More surprisingly, domestic production has also been slow to respond to higher prices. High oil prices, combined with improved operating efficiencies, mean that production companies are facing very favorable returns on their investment. We look for companies to continue reporting strong positive cash flow and to use cash flow to increase drilling and improve balance sheets. Natural gas prices have also been exceptionally strong early in the quarter climbing above $6/mcf. entering the heating season. Mild weather in November and December have tempered the sharp rise but prices remain above $3.50/mcf, a very profitable level for natural gas producers. Storage levels, which were running high most of 2020, have returned to historical levels. Energy industry fundamentals remain strong. Energy prices are high and show no sign of decreasing. Past concerns of industry-wide reductions in lifting costs or a fundamental shift away from carbon-based fuels have gone to the wayside due to a lack of supply response to higher prices. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued a total of 10,107,643 flow-through units for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,415,070. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

Together with the first tranche of the Private Placement, the Company paid finders' fees consisting of a total of $81,004.20 in cash and issued a total of 578,601 non-transferrable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months after the date of issuance.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×