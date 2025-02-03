- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Australian Vanadium Asset Gets Green Energy Major Project Status
Australian Vanadium’s namesake project is reportedly one of the world's largest and highest-grade vanadium deposits under development.
Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL,OTC Pink:ATVVF) announced its asset has been selected as a lead agency advice and support project under the Western Australian government’s new Lead Agency Framework.
In a January 29 release, the company said the framework falls under the government’s Green Energy Major Projects group, established in December 2024 as “the first point of contact for green energy projects in Western Australia.”
State government agencies will work together under the projects group to streamline approvals, developing clear assessment pathways and providing support for project proponents and investors.
“Being recognised under the Western Australian Government’s Lead Agency Framework is a significant development for (our company), highlighting (our) project’s importance in Australia’s energy transition,” said CEO Grahan Arvidson.
Located in Western Australia's Murchison province approximately 43 kilometres south of the mining town of Meekatharra, Australian Vanadium’s namesake project is set to unlock domestic vanadium production.
The company states on its website that the project is one of the largest and highest-grade vanadium deposits being developed globally. According to a resource estimate released by Australian Vanadium this past May, the total resource for the project stands at 395.4 million tonnes at 0.77 percent vanadium pentoxide.
The Australian Vanadium project has received government recognition in the past — in March 2022, the company was granted development funding of AU$49 million from the federal government.
Last month, the firm received environmental approval from the Western Australian government for its Gabanintha vanadium project, which is also located in the state's Murchison province.
Both properties fall under the company’s strategy to align with the Australian government’s "Future Made in Australia" plan, which is geared toward domestic manufacturing and the transition to a net-zero economy.
“We look forward to collaborating with the government to accelerate project development and deliver lasting benefits to Australia’s economy and clean energy future," Arvidson said.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
