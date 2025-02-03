Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Belo Sun Surges 71 percent, Gold Hits Record High

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Heliostar Delivers Strong Shallow Oxide Gold Hits at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Quarterly Report for the 3 Months ended 31 December 2024

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

First Helium

HELI:CA

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Nickel Outlook 2025

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium Asset Gets Green Energy Major Project Status

Australian Vanadium’s namesake project is reportedly one of the world's largest and highest-grade vanadium deposits under development.

Australia flag with "growth" and "economy" puzzle pieces on it.
David Carillet / Shutterstock

Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL,OTC Pink:ATVVF) announced its asset has been selected as a lead agency advice and support project under the Western Australian government’s new Lead Agency Framework.

In a January 29 release, the company said the framework falls under the government’s Green Energy Major Projects group, established in December 2024 as “the first point of contact for green energy projects in Western Australia.”

State government agencies will work together under the projects group to streamline approvals, developing clear assessment pathways and providing support for project proponents and investors.

“Being recognised under the Western Australian Government’s Lead Agency Framework is a significant development for (our company), highlighting (our) project’s importance in Australia’s energy transition,” said CEO Grahan Arvidson.

Located in Western Australia's Murchison province approximately 43 kilometres south of the mining town of Meekatharra, Australian Vanadium’s namesake project is set to unlock domestic vanadium production.

The company states on its website that the project is one of the largest and highest-grade vanadium deposits being developed globally. According to a resource estimate released by Australian Vanadium this past May, the total resource for the project stands at 395.4 million tonnes at 0.77 percent vanadium pentoxide.

The Australian Vanadium project has received government recognition in the past — in March 2022, the company was granted development funding of AU$49 million from the federal government.

Last month, the firm received environmental approval from the Western Australian government for its Gabanintha vanadium project, which is also located in the state's Murchison province.

Both properties fall under the company’s strategy to align with the Australian government’s "Future Made in Australia" plan, which is geared toward domestic manufacturing and the transition to a net-zero economy.

“We look forward to collaborating with the government to accelerate project development and deliver lasting benefits to Australia’s economy and clean energy future," Arvidson said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:AVL
vanadium investingvanadium stocksvanadium explorationasx stockswestern australiaaustraliaVanadium Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.