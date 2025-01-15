Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Fortune Minerals Provides an Update of NICO Project Test Work, Rio Tinto Process Collaboration & Feasibility Study

RUA GOLD Utilizes VRIFY AI to Prioritize Cumberland, Following up on Exceptional Historic Drill Intercept

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium's Gabanintha Project Receives Environmental Approval

Located in Western Australia, Gabanintha is a proposed open-cut mine and concentrator with a vanadium oxide processing plant.

Vanadium periodic symbol.
Just_Super / iStock

Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL,OTC Pink:ATVVF) announced on Monday (January 13) that its Gabanintha vanadium project has received environmental approval from the Western Australian government.

The company said that Reece Whitby, the state's environment minister, has approved the implementation of Gabanintha under section 45 of the Environmental Protection Act 1986 (WA).

“This approval marks a major milestone for the Company, advancing the project towards construction and production while strengthening our confidence in securing the remaining approvals needed to move forward with the consolidated Australian Vanadium Project,” said Australian Vanadium CEO Graham Arvidson in a release.

The approval encompasses a mine, concentrator, processing plant and other key infrastructure, including a bore field and camp. The company is working on optimised feasibility study (OFS) to incorporate Gabanintha into its Australian Vanadium project, which says is among the largest and highest-grade vanadium deposits.

Australian Vanadium intends to produce vanadium concentrate at Gabanintha, with high-purity vanadium oxides and an iron concentrate co-product produced at a planned processing plant in Tenindewa.

Located in the Murchison province approximately 43 kilometres south of Meekatharra in Western Australia, the Australian Vanadium project holds 395.4 million tonnes at 0.77 percent vanadium pentoxide.

The OFS will outline the potential economic benefits of an integrated project. It will be informed by preceding trade-off studies to determine the preferred project development pathway, mine scheduling and processing plant location.

The company notes that its strategy fits in with the Australian government's Future Made in Australia plan, which is geared at supporting Australia’s transition to a net-zero economy and increasing Australian manufacturing.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:AVL
vanadium investingvanadium stocksasx stockswestern australiaaustraliavanadium explorationvanadium developmentVanadium Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.