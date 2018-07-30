Red River Resources Reports Record Production at West 45

Red River Resources has released their quarterly production report for the June quarter.











Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) has released their quarterly production report for the June quarter.

The company has detailed quarterly highlights including record production at West 45 at 85,000 tonnes grading 0.3 percent copper, 1.9 percent lead and 4.3 perent zinc mined during the period, an increase of 29 percent from the previous quarter. Additionally the company commenced development at its second underground mine at Thalanga, received exeptional drill results from the Waterlook project and has AU$20.2 million cash in the bank.

Thalanga highlights as per the press release:

70,000 of ore processed (0.4 percent copper, 2.2 percent lead and 4.7 percent zinc), and 330 DMT copper concentrate, 2,065 DMT lead concentrate and 5,477 DMT zinc concentrate produced during the period.

Approximately 15,000 of ROM ore stocks at the end of the quarter.

Recoveries continue to improve – average zinc recovery to zinc concentrate of 88.0 percent, average lead recovery to lead concentrate of 77.3 percent.

Zinc concentrate production of 5,477 DMT, up 24 percent from Q3 and lead concentrate production of 2,065 DMT, up 36 percent from Q3.

