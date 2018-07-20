Despite finding success with its projects, Archer Exploration has opted to list its non-graphite explorations on the ASX through an initial public offering.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Archer Exploration to List Non-Graphite Projects Via IPO



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Archer Exploration to List Non-Graphite Projects Via IPOURL: https://investingnews.com/australia-investing/archer-exploration-list-non-graphite-projects-ipo/ Send Cancel

Archer Exploration (ASX:AXE) is ramping up to list its non-graphite exploration projects on the ASX through an initial public offering (IPO).

After having completed a strategic review of its minerals exploration business, the company said in a press release that while the non-graphite mineral explorations had seen success, growth, scale and diversification, it felt an independent ownership model would provide greater benefits.

Accordingly, the company will be pursuing an IPO on the ASX by the end of 2018, with the expectation that it will be completed sometime during the year’s final quarter.

As the company looks to the future, it has now entered into binding share sale agreements with Ballista Resources for the sale of Archer subsidiaries SA Exploration and Archer Energy & Resources. Ballista, a newly incorporated public company, is intended to be the IPO listing vehicle.

The company’s non-graphite projects include the Jamieson Tank manganese project, the Blue Hills copper project, the Kechowla manganese-cobalt project, the North Broken Hill cobalt project and the Leigh Creek magnesia project, the last of which was just sold earlier this month.

The sale of Leigh Creek, along with Ballista’s pending ASX listing, will allow Archer to focus on the growth and development of its advanced materials business, with a focus on human health, reliable energy and quantum technology.

Upon completion of the IPO, Archer will receive 48 million shares in Ballista with the intention of distributing some or all of them to Archer shareholders through an in-specie distribution.

Once Ballista is successfully listed on the ASX, Archer will hold 48 million shares in the company — prior to the in-specie distribution — along with the Campoona graphite mining lease and associated licenses, Sugarloaf farmland, exclusive exploration and graphite mining rights on the Eyre Peninsula tenements, the Carbon Allotropes online marketplace and all graphite and graphene related intellectual property.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Olivia Da Silva, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.