ASX Welcomes First Bitcoin ETF as Crypto Soars in Popularity

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

EMU NL

EMU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Blockchain Investing

ASX Welcomes First Bitcoin ETF as Crypto Soars in Popularity

The launch of the VanEck Bitcoin ETF, the first Bitcoin ETF to list on the ASX, reflects growing global interest in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoins on a stock chart.
Morrowind / Shutterstock

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) welcomed its first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Thursday (June 20), following a growing trend of digital assets hitting various global stock markets.

The VanEck Bitcoin ETF (ASX:VBTC) invests in the VanEck Bitcoin Trust (BATS:HODL), but doesn't own Bitcoin directly.

“We’re really pleased to admit the ASX’s first Bitcoin ETF, responding to increased customer demand for access to cryptocurrency assets, and providing access to more investment options for Australians,” Andrew Campion, general manager of investment products and strategy at the ASX, said in a press release.

Campion emphasised that trading Bitcoin via an ETF on an established exchange like the ASX allows investors to buy and sell via traditional brokerage accounts, simplifying the process compared to using cryptocurrency exchanges.

"This approach makes it easier for more Australians to invest in Bitcoin," he added in the release.

The VanEck Bitcoin ETF launched with an initial investment of approximately AU$985,000 (US$657,000) and is designed as a feeder fund for the US$647 million VanEck Bitcoin Trust, which is listed in the US.

This setup ensures that each unit of the ETF is backed by a specific amount of Bitcoin, offering investors a transparent and straightforward way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency's price movements.

The ASX's move to introduce its first Bitcoin ETF follows a broader trend of increasing acceptance of digital assets. Earlier this year, spot Bitcoin ETFs were launched in the US, quickly accumulating US$56 billion in assets. Hong Kong also permitted the trading of spot ETFs for Bitcoin and Ether in April, although these have attracted less interest.

With the VanEck Bitcoin ETF now live on the ASX, other local players, including Sydney-based BetaShares Holdings and DigitalX (ASX:DCC,OTCQB:DGGXF), are preparing for potential listings on the country's main exchange. Crypto ETFs are already available on CBOE Australia, another Australian exchange, holding a collective US$90 million in assets.

Bitcoin itself has experienced notable momentum over the last nine months, and has nearly quadrupled in value since early 2023. It reaching a high of US$73,798 in March before experiencing a pullback.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
VBTC:AU
blockchain stocksblockchain investingBlockchain Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.