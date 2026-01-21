Arizona Sonoran Announces the Appointment of Bill Washington as Non-Executive Director
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU,OTC:ASCUF) ("ASCU" or the "Company"), an emerging US-based copper developer, today announces that Bill Washington has joined its Board of Directors as a non-executive director. Additionally, Alison Dwoskin has been promoted to Vice President, Investor Relations.
David Laing, Arizona Sonoran Chairman commented, "It is with pleasure that we welcome Bill Washington to our Board of Directors and recognize Alison's accomplishments. As we transition towards the development stage at Cactus, Bill's expertise with capital markets, strategic leadership and capital allocation strategy will complement our current board's expertise. We look forward to working with the board and management in the execution of our strategic plans to target first copper cathode production in the second half of 2029."
Bill Washington is an accomplished finance professional with 32 years of experience both leading and building investment banking teams as well as supporting governance and board leadership in the mining and metals sector. Currently a Partner at Hydra Capital Partners, he was previously Head of Global Mining & Metals at National Bank Financial Markets from July 2011 until his retirement from the firm at the end of 2015. He joined National Bank as part of the acquisition of Wellington West Capital Markets where he had served as the Head of Investment Banking since August 2004 focused exclusively on the Mining and Metals sector. Before joining Wellington West, Bill held various investment banking positions at National Bank Financial/First Marathon, Gordon Capital and Lancaster Financial/TD Securities from 1994.
Prior to entering investment banking, he worked as a civil engineer on major infrastructure projects in the U.K., Spain and Hong Kong for six years. Bill holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Civil Engineering) from the University of British Columbia and has an MBA from the University of Western Ontario (Ivey). Bill also acts as an Independent Director for both Wesdome Gold Mines and Rupert Resources. He was previously a Director of Copper Mountain Mining until its acquisition by Hudbay Minerals in June 2023 and Brio Gold until its acquisition by Leagold Mining (now Equinox Gold) in May 2018.
Alison Dwoskin is an investor relations professional with 22 years of experience specializing in capital markets and corporate communications largely within the mining and metals sector. She has been promoted to Vice President Investor Relations, having initially joined the Company as Director, Investor Relations. Alison is a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) and holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree from Brock University.
Neither the TSX nor the regulating authority has approved or disproved the information contained in this press release.
About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company ( www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com )
ASCU is a copper exploration and development company with a 100% interest in the brownfield Cactus Project. The Project, on privately held land, contains a large-scale porphyry copper resource and a recent 2025 PFS proposes an open pit copper mine with robust economic returns. Cactus is a lower risk copper developer benefitting from a State-led permitting process, in place infrastructure, highways and rail lines at its doorstep and onsite permitted water access. The Company's objective is to develop Cactus and become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, that could generate robust returns and provide a long-term sustainable and responsible operation for the community, investors and all stakeholders. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipated", "assumption", "become", "believes", "compelling", "contingencies", "could", "delivery", "development", "estimate", "expectation", "exploration", "eventual", "factors", "feasibility", "forward", "future", "intention", looking", "objective", "plans", "project", "risk", "stage", "study", "subject to", "to be", "target", "transition", and "will", or variations of such words, and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, would, will (or not) be achieved, occur, provide, result or support in the future, or which, by their nature, refer to future events. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements include those relating to the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (or PFS) and the Company's objectives (including development of the Cactus Project, becoming a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, that could generate robust returns and provide a long-term sustainable and responsible operation for the community, investors and all stakeholders, and any other continuing or future successes). Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, and any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future actions, results or performance. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the date such statements are made. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release which may prove to be incorrect include those set forth or referenced in this press release, as well as those stated in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2025 (the "AIF"), Management's Discussion and Analysis (together with the accompanying financial statements) for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the quarters already ended and reported in 2025 (collectively, the "2024-25 Financial Disclosure") and the PFS Technical Report, all available on the Company's website at www.arizonasonoran.com and under its issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors include, among others, the accuracy of the Pre-Feasibility Study (or PFS) and results and implications thereof not being consistent with prior studies or any eventual actual results, or otherwise not meeting expectations; and objectives of the Company not being realized consistent with the Company's expectations or at all, among other risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including the "Risk Factors" in the AIF, and the risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors identified in the 2024-25 Financial Disclosure and the PFS Technical Report. The foregoing list of risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors is not exhaustive; readers should consult the more complete discussion of the Company's business, financial condition and prospects that is provided in the AIF, the 2024-25 Financial Disclosure and the PFS Technical Report. Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release (or as otherwise expressly specified) and ASCU disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referenced or contained in this press release are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as the Cautionary Statements in the AIF, the 2024-25 Financial Disclosure and PFS Technical Report.
Alison Dwoskin, Vice President, Investor Relations
647-233-4348
adwoskin@arizonasonoran.com
George Ogilvie, President, CEO and Director
416-723-0458
gogilvie@arizonasonoran.com
