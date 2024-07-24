- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Strong Search and Cloud Revenues Propel Alphabet Past Q2 Estimates
The company said its cloud revenue exceeded US$10 billion for the first time, surpassing analysts' expectations.
Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) parent company Alphabet reported its second quarter results headlined by US$84.74 billion in revenue, showcasing solid growth driven by its core search and cloud segments.
Alphabet's revenue for Q2 surpassed the anticipated US$84.19 billion. Diluted earnings per share were US$1.89, slightly above the expected US$1.84, marking a 14 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.
Ad revenue alone comprised more than half of the company’s total revenue, bringing in US$64.62 billion. That's up from US$58.14 billion the previous year, when marketing budgets were tighter.
The company's search revenue, which is contained within ad revenue, came to US$48.51 billion.
Meanwhile, Alphabet's cloud revenue exceeded the US$10 billion mark for the first time, reaching US$10.35 billion and surpassing the projected US$10.16 billion target laid out by analysts.
“Our strong performance this quarter highlights ongoing strength in Search and momentum in Cloud,” said CEO Sundar Pichai in Alphabet's Tuesday (July 23) press release. He also emphasized ongoing innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and the importance of the company’s infrastructure and research teams in driving future opportunities.
Unlike the company’s other segments, YouTube ad revenue failed to eclipse the forecast US$8.93 billion despite reaching an increased US$8.66 billion level, up from US$7.66 billion last year.
Regardless, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler noted that strong growth in platform subscriptions helped YouTube remain the most-watched streaming platform for the 17th consecutive month. Schindler added that the company is working to leverage AI integration across its services to improve advertising experiences for customers and clients.
Similarly, outgoing Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat remarked that YouTube’s growth included closing the gap on Shorts monetization and healthy watch time growth. Porat, who is the company’s longest-tenured CFO, will be transitioning to the newly created role of president and chief investment officer, managing the company’s “Other Bets” division.
The portfolio includes initiatives like the self-driving car unit Waymo, which Porat reported will be receiving a new US$5 billion multi-year injection to improve its services.
Alphabet shares closed Tuesday at US$181.79, but opened lower on Wednesday (July 24) at US$173.40. The company ended Wednesday at US$172.63, but is up close to 25 percent year-to-date.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Learn about our editorial policies.