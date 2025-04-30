Alkane-Mandalay Merger Paves Way for New Aussie Gold and Antimony Producer
The all-share transaction is valued at AU$559.1 million, and the new entity's implied market cap is AU$1.01 billion.
Alkane Resources (ASX:ALK,OTC Pink:ALKEF) and Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND,OTCQB:MNDJF) have announced a merger of equals to form a new gold and antimony producer.
In a joint release on Monday (April 28), the companies said former Mandalay shareholders and existing Alkane shareholders will respectively own approximately 55 percent and 45 percent of the combined entity.
The new company will focus on Australia-based assets, such as Alkane’s Tomingley gold project in New South Wales and Mandalay’s Costerfield gold-antimony mine, which is located in Victoria.
Also included in Mandalay's portfolio is the Björkdal underground gold mine in Sweden.
“Mandalay’s two high-quality mines match the attributes of Tomingley: a proven history of consistent production, cash generation and exploration upside,” said Alkane Managing Director Nic Earner.
“The combination of assets, leadership, and supportive long-term shareholders enhances our scale and financial strength, and positions us well to continue to pursue additional growth opportunities."
Tomingley is Alkane’s flagship asset, and consists of the Tomingley gold operations, the Tomingley gold extension project, the Peak Hill gold mine and other exploration licences.
The Tomingley gold extension project is geared at extending the life of the Tomingley gold operations. The extension includes the San Antonio and Roswell resources, and shows the potential to produce 100,000 ounces of gold in 2025.
For its part, Mandalay’s Costerfield operation produced 54,805 gold equivalent ounces in 2024, or 43,346 ounces of gold and 1,282 tonnes of antimony. Antimony is a critical mineral used in key sectors like defence.
The companies project that the combined entity will produce about 160,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2025, with that amount rising to over 180,000 gold equivalent ounces the following year.
The transaction has been unanimously approved by both company boards and is expected to close in Q3. The all-share transaction is valued at AU$559.1 million, and the new entity's implied market cap is AU$1.01 billion.
The combined company will keep the ASX as its primary listing and pursue a secondary listing on the TSX.
“We are excited to have found a like-minded partner committed to the same principles,” said Mandalay President and CEO Frazer Bourchier. “The transaction aligns with our vision to create a mid-tier gold and antimony producer with mines in premier operating jurisdictions and with our strategy for continued growth.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.