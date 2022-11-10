Nickel Investing News

Xander Resources Inc. (“Xander” or the “Company”) (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) announces that it is proceeding with the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the “ Shares ”) at a deemed price of $0.04 per Share owing to the optionors with respect to the option agreement dated October 20, 2021, as amended, for the Company’s Nickel Property.

Additionally, the Company has made cash payments to the optionors totalling $50,000 for third payment. The issuance of the Shares and the cash payment represents the balance of the third payment owing to the Vendors. The Shares are subject to a mandatory hold period of four months and one day and the TSX Venture Exchange hold period which expires on March 11, 2023.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d’Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals’ new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold’s (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold’s Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d’Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel’s MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca , or visit www.xanderresources.ca .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) or persons in the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws of the United States or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within any jurisdiction, including the United States. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Source

Click here to connect with Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI), to receive an Investor Presentation

gold explorationtsx stockstsxv:xndxander resourcesNickel Investing
XND:CA
andrew tims

Xander Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Engages Drill Contractor for Timmins Nickel Project

Xander Resources Engages Drill Contractor for Timmins Nickel Project

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Forage DCB Drilling of Rouyn-Noranda ("DCB") to complete the near-term drill program at its Timmins Nickel Project (the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Acquires 100 Claims West of CNC's Crawford Project

Xander Resources Acquires 100 Claims West of CNC's Crawford Project

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV: XND) (OTCQB: XNDRF) (FSX: 1XI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the " Option ") to acquire (the " Acquisition ") 100% interest in certain 100 mineral claims (the " Claims " and the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario .

The property consists of 100 separate mineral claim blocks comprising over 21 square kilometres that are located contiguous to the west of the Company's existing Timmins North claims. Historical work at the property includes airborne geophysical survey work (Geotech's helicopter-borne VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic)) which has delineated six (6) drill targets in line with the existing high-priority electromagnetic anomalies within the property (often indicative of sulphide mineralization) and numerous major and minor structures.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Provides Exploration Update

Xander Resources Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 8, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide an exploration update at its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Announces Proposed Warrant Extensions

Xander Resources Announces Proposed Warrant Extensions

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), it intends to extend the expiration date of an aggregate of 1,547,890 warrants (the " Warrants ") originally issued by the Company on August 24, 2020 and December 22, 2020 pursuant to non-brokered private placements by one year

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

Xander Resources 2022 Recap & Exploration Plan Update

(TheNewswire)

Xander Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 27, 2022 Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to provide a recap of 2022 to-date and lay out its exploration plans for the remainder of 2022 including its maiden drill program for its Timmins Nickel Project located near Timmins, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX:TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 of $0.5 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of foreign currency gains offset by administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021 of $1.5 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended September 30, 2022 amounted to $11.3 million. This compares to $14.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to September 30, 2022 amounts to $148.7 million.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Q3 Financial Results

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Horizonte Minerals Plc ("Horizonte" or the "Company") (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), the nickel company developing two Tier 1 assets in Brazil, announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three months to 30 September 2022 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company's website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Renforth Resources

Renforth Samples Surface Mineralization at Lalonde Nickel Polymetallic

Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) announces that sampling of the three trenches dug at Renforth's `9km long Lalonde nickel polymetallic surface mineralization has been completed, with visual mineralization encountered within the north and south mineralized zones of the magnetic anomaly.

"Lalonde is developing into an area as interesting as Victoria at Surimeau, both bear surface polymetallic battery metals mineralization, with road access and access to hydro power, near several northern Quebec towns, in an established mining camp. Both of these areas warrant follow up, we look forward to releasing details of our program planning for the upcoming drilling at Surimeau in the near future" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

Keep reading...Show less
Centaurus Metals

Jaguar Mineral Resource Soars To 108.0mt @ 0.87% Ni For 938,500 Tonnes Of Contained Nickel Metal

Higher confidence Measured & Indicated category more than doubles to over 730,000t of contained nickel metal, which will underpin the maiden Ore Reserve Estimate for the Tier-1 Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project

Centaurus Metals (ASX Code: CTM, OTCQX: CTTZF) is pleased to announce a significant increase in both the size and confidence levels of the Mineral Resource for its flagship 100%-owned Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil, cementing its position as a Tier-1 global nickel sulphide development project with class-leading GHG emission credentials.

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGSi

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMXLQJ47

47,871,806

17.835069%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

47,871,806

17.835069%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

Settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Glencore plc

17.835069%

17.835069%

Glencore International AG

17.835069%

17.835069%

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London, UK

Date of completion

08.11.22

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Horizonte Minerals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724697/Horizonte-Minerals-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Company

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Completion of Fundraise

THISANNOUNCEMENTAND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED THEREIN (THIS "ANNOUNCEMENT"), IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR FORWARDING, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FURTHER, THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOTCONSTITUTEOR FORM ANY PART OF AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION. NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE FUNDRAISE SHARES IS BEING MADE IN ANY SUCH JURISDICTION. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THESE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×