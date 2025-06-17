FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel Completes Production Run of Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce successful production of additional battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project"). Building on the success of previous testing campaigns, a production run was completed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. The nickel sulphate samples, which meet the strict target specifications for battery applications, will be provided to selected prospective downstream partners including pCAM producers, battery companies, and automakers pursuing supply security, traceable sourcing, and low carbon intensity production.

"The production of high-purity nickel sulphate further positions us to engage in strategic discussions with prospective downstream partners across the global EV supply chain," commented Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel's President and Director. "This milestone further demonstrates the strategic flexibility of the Baptiste awaruite concentrate and the technical maturity of the awaruite refining process."

Overview

As described in the Company's October 15, 2024 news release, FPX completed a pilot-scale refining test program to advance the technical maturity of refining the Baptiste awaruite concentrate to nickel sulphate. This test program included continuous, pilot-scale leaching to produce low-impurity leach solution. A small portion of the leach solution was further advanced through purification and crystallization operations to nickel sulphate crystals to demonstrate the technical viability of the purification process. The remainder of leach solution was retained for future testing including continuous, pilot-scale processing of the purification and crystallization area, ensuring the final refinery strategy is supported by purification and crystallization requirements defined in collaboration with FPX Nickel's current and prospective downstream partners.

FPX recently re-engaged Sherritt Technologies Ltd. to conduct an additional nickel sulphate production run, building on Sherritt's successful completion of the previous pilot-scale refining test program. In the current testing campaign, a portion of this remaining leach solution has been processed to produce larger quantities of nickel sulphate crystals. As with previous testing campaigns, the quality of the produced nickel sulphate, presented in Table 1, meets the strict target specifications for battery applications. To further advance the produced qualification process, the nickel sulphate samples will be provided to prospective downstream partners to ensure the quality and suitability of the nickel sulphate for their battery manufacturing process. Figure 1 shows a portion of the nickel sulphate samples produced.

Table 2 – Baptiste Nickel Sulphate Crystal Quality vs. Target Specification

Qualified Person

The metallurgical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101: Standards of Disclosures for Minerals Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). Testwork was supervised, reviewed, and verified by Kyle D. Marte, P.Eng., FPX Nickel's Director of Metallurgy and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high-grade product that does not require any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

tsxv stocksotcqb stocksnickel stocksnickel explorationtsxv:fpxNickel Investing
Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC Initiate Exploration at the Expanded Klow Property in British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce planned exploration activities at the Company's Klow property (" Klow " or the " Property "), located 45 km north of the Company's Baptiste Nickel Project. Exploration will be 100% funded by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ") under the terms of an earn-in agreement which provides JOGMEC the option to earn up to a 60% interest in the Property. The Company has recently expanded the mineral claims at Klow by 600%, bringing the Property to 164 km 2 and is currently preparing a wide-ranging surface rock sampling program over the summer of 2025 with the goal of advancing Klow to drill-ready status.

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Affiliate Company CO2 Lock Corp.

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the activities of its affiliate company, CO2 Lock Corp. (" CO2 Lock ").

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Background

In 2022, FPX announced the formation of CO2 Lock as a self-funding subsidiary to pursue geoscience-related carbon capture and storage (" CCS ") opportunities via permanent mineralization of carbon dioxide. FPX retains 100% of the carbon credits associated with CCS on FPX's own properties, and can use any intellectual property developed by CO2 Lock for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

Since its inception, CO2 Lock has completed multiple field programs at its flagship SAM site in central British Columbia , including a successful CCS field program in 2023, which included drilling an exploration well. This achievement marked a significant milestone in the development of CO2 Lock's innovative in-situ CO 2 mineralization technology.

Commercial Updates

In recent months, CO2 Lock has achieved several commercial milestones, including the signing of preliminary agreements with key counterparties in the CCS value chain as follows:

  • Letter of Intent with Cielo Carbon Solutions (" Cielo ") and Carbon Quest outlining the framework for capturing and sequestering 100,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, scaling up to a target of 1 million tonnes per year. This strategic relationship combines Cielo and Carbon Quest's point-source carbon capture solution with CO2 Lock's storage solution to create an end-to-end value chain from industrial emitters to the permanent storage of carbon dioxide.

  • Memorandum of Understanding with Ionada Carbon Solutions LLC (" Ionada ") to pursue a variety of commercial arrangements relating to the capture and storage of carbon dioxide and the related sale of carbon credits into the commercial market. The collaboration will integrate Ionada's proprietary carbon capture technology with CO2 Lock's permanent mineralization storage solutions, creating end-to-end carbon capture storage systems that are cost-effective and scalable.

  • Letter of Intent with a leading carbon marketplace platform (the " Platform "), under which the Platform will purchase up to 33% of the carbon credits generated annually from CO2 Lock's flagship SAM carbon sequestration site, representing the potential for over 300,000 verified carbon credits (tonnes) per year.

Following the successful field program in 2023, CO2 Lock has submitted an application for a carbon capture and storage exploratory reservoir license with British Columbia's Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions. Receipt of this license would provide CO2 Lock with the regulatory approval to advance the project towards commercial operations at the SAM project.

CO2 Lock Financing and Restructuring

CO2 Lock recently completed the final $600,000 tranche of its latest funding round, which raised a cumulative total of $1.7 million through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (" SAFE ") from third-party investors. Since its inception, CO2 Lock has raised a total of approximately $3.4 million from third-party investors.

In connection with the closing of the SAFE round, FPX and CO2 Lock have agreed to a restructuring of CO2 Lock's capital structure such that FPX's undiluted ownership interest in CO2 Lock has been reduced from approximately 88% (prior to the SAFE round) to 30% (on conclusion of the SAFE round). This restructuring better positions CO2 Lock to seek additional funding from third party investors going forward, while ensuring that FPX retains a meaningful ownership interest in CO2 Lock and enduring rights to utilize CO2 Lock's intellectual property for the benefit of FPX's own properties.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2025/20/c0028.html

FPX Nickel Announces Board and Management Changes

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Apai, P. Eng., as the Company's Vice President, Projects effective May 1, 2025 . Mr. Apai succeeds Andrew Osterloh who will be departing his role as a Company employee on May 9, 2025 . Further, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Osterloh will be nominated for election as a Board member at the Company's annual general meeting to be held on June 26, 2025 .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Martin Turenne , President and CEO of FPX stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Andrew for his dedication and service to the Company. During Andrew's tenure and under his leadership, the Company has significantly improved the development basis for the Baptiste Nickel Project, including progressing technical maturity in the areas of metallurgy, engineering, and execution planning. We are grateful for his efforts and wish him the very best going forward."

Mr. Turenne continued, "I am delighted to welcome Dan to our senior management team. Dan has been a valuable contributor since he joined the Company in January 2023 as our Engineering Manager. Dan brings a wealth of knowledge from prior experience developing and commissioning multiple large-scale projects and his deep familiarity with Baptiste will ensure a smooth transition as we further advance the Project."

"We are very happy to welcome Andrew to the FPX Board," commented the Company's Chairman, Peter Bradshaw . "Andrew has demonstrated exceptional leadership in progressing Baptiste through the development of the prefeasibility and refinery studies. His deep understanding of the Project and strategic insights will be a significant asset to our Board. We look forward to his contributions as a Board member to the Company's continued success."

Mr. Osterloh joined FPX in June 2021 , bringing with him extensive experience from project management roles at Fluor Canada and site operations positions at several notable mining projects, including Eskay Creek (that is now being redeveloped by Skeena Gold & Silver) and Huckleberry, operated by Imperial Metals, both located in British Columbia . Mr. Osterloh will be assuming the role of VP, Engineering & Construction at Skeena Gold & Silver, as the Company undertakes redevelopment of the Eskay Creek Project.

Mr. Apai, the Company's Engineering Manager since January 2023 , has over twenty years' mining industry experience in civil engineering and engineering management over a diverse range of projects. As Principal Civil Engineer for Fluor Canada, he led study and detailed engineering works for numerous large-scale mining projects for clients including Teck, Newmont, BHP, First Quantum, Glencore, Josemaria Resources, and Newcrest. Dan's technical expertise includes site layout, earthworks, water management, linear facilities (i.e., roads, powerlines, pipelines), and water supply systems – all elements that strongly influence the capital intensity, permitability, and operability of mining projects. Mr. Apai is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Western Australia .

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The absence of sulphur and our ability to connect to the BC Hydro grid means that Baptiste has the potential to be one of the lowest carbon-intensive nickel producers in the world and will produce a very high grade product that does not required any intermediate smelting or complex refining. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 453 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US$55 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2025/29/c3955.html

FPX Nickel Provides Update on 2025 Community Initiatives

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on recent community investment initiatives. FPX is committed to positively contributing to the communities where we operate through investments in programs or organizations that address inequality and are strongly aligned with Company values. FPX established the Community Office in 2024 in Fort St. James which is located approximately 90 km from the Baptiste Nickel Project (the " Project "). The Company hosts regular open houses which offer the opportunity for local community members to learn about the Company, its employees, and the Project, and to provide early feedback to inform the Company's activities.

FPX Nickel Announces Extension to Generative Exploration Alliance with JOGMEC

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the extension of the Company's Global Generative Exploration Alliance (the " Generative Alliance ") with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC "). Building on strong progress achieved through the first two years of the Generative Alliance, FPX and JOGMEC have agreed to convert the arrangement into an open-ended joint venture going forward. The program will remain focused on the global identification and acquisition of high-quality awaruite nickel properties similar in geological character to the Company's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in central British Columbia .

Canada Nickel ((TSXV: CNC))

Canada Nickel Announces the Government of Ontario Recognition of Crawford as a Critical Minerals Priority and Nation-Building Project

Nickel bars in front of a world map.

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries

The top nickel producing countries list has been shaken in recent years by Indonesia's rapid rise to the top, beating the Philippines and New Caledonia.

Demand for nickel is mounting. Stainless steel accounts for the vast majority of nickel demand, but electric vehicle (EV) batteries represent a growing application for the base metal as the shift toward a greener future gains steam.

But while nickel's long-term outlook appears bright, it may face headwinds in the short term. Nickel prices have been trending down since breaking US$20,000 per metric ton in May 2024 as weak usage coincides with strong output from top producer Indonesia.

First Atlantic Nickel to Attend Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's GIGA USA 2025 Conference, Highlighting Atlantic Nickel Project's Smelter-Free Processing for North America's Critical Minerals Supply Chain

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FAN) (OTCQB: FANCF) (FSE: P21) ("First Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence GIGA USA 2025 conference, taking place June 3-4, 2025, in Washington, DC. The Company will participate in strategic meetings during this critical mineral conference to demonstrate how its Atlantic Nickel Project addresses the growing need for nickel mining that can be completely processed in North America. The Atlantic Nickel Project contains nickel in the form of awaruite, a naturally occurring, sulfur-free, highly magnetic mineral with approximately 75% nickel content. These unique properties enable direct processing through magnetic separation and flotation, eliminating reliance on foreign overseas smelting or roasting operations. This simplified mineral processing method significantly lowers energy requirements and reduces environmental impacts, strengthening the development of a resilient, domestic critical minerals supply chain.

The GIGA USA conference brings together key players from across the critical minerals sector for two days of networking, dealmaking, and policy discussions. Attendees include major automakers such as Tesla, Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen; battery manufacturers like LG Energy Solutions, Samsung SDI, and Panasonic Energy; and global mining companies including Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, South32, and Anglo American. Government representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, the Government of Quebec, the Embassy of Canada, and the Delegation of the European Union will also attend. Conference topics will address the expansion of the United States' lithium-ion battery gigafactory industry and the need to establish secure, sustainable supply chains for critical raw materials, including lithium, nickel, graphite, cobalt, manganese and rare earth elements.

The conference addresses key areas of focus including strengthening the U.S. critical minerals supply chain through domestic production and expanded gigafactory capacity, examining policy and trade impacts, such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and enhancing national security through critical mineral independence. The conference will also focus on investment and financing opportunities for next-generation mining projects, innovations in battery technology and sustainability, and the importance of global collaboration and strategic partnerships.

The Company's Atlantic Nickel Project offers a secure and reliable solution for domestic nickel production. By leveraging awaruite's sulfur-free composition, high nickel content and magnetic properties, the project enables simple processing through magnetic separation and flotation without the need for secondary processing such as smelting or roasting. Unlike traditional nickel sulfide and laterite projects that undergo energy-intensive processes creating harmful waste and emissions, awaruite's metallurgical properties enable complete domestic nickel production while eliminating reliance on overseas processing. The lower energy requirements and sulfur-free nature of awaruite result in a reduced carbon and environmental footprint. The Company remains committed to strengthening North American critical minerals supply chains, with the Atlantic Nickel Project positioned to provide a secure, reliable nickel source for North American industries including electric vehicles, batteries, defense, and stainless steel manufacturing.

Conference Meeting Requests

First Atlantic welcomes the opportunity to meet with strategic partners, shareholders and investors during the GIGA USA 2025 conference. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Rob Guzman at rob@fanickel.com or by phone at 844-592-6337 to arrange meetings. The conference takes place June 3-4, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Phase 2 Drilling Update

The Phase 2 drilling program is currently underway and successfully expanding the awaruite mineralization identified in multiple drill holes during the Phase 1 campaign. Technical improvements, including optimized HQ/NQ drill configurations and enhanced drill bit selection, have enabled the current program to reach greater depths than previously achieved. The Company anticipated providing updates on the Phase 2 drill holes in the coming weeks.

For further information, questions, or investor inquiries, please contact Rob Guzman at First Atlantic Nickel by phone at +1-844-592-6337 or via email at rob@fanickel.com

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that on May 21, 2025 it closed the definitive agreement dated May 6, 2025 (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in eight mineral licenses totaling approximately 3,350 hectares. These licenses are strategically located around the Company's Atlantic Nickel Project in central Newfoundland, in the Cold Spring Pod and Coy Pond areas. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company has issued 1,000,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.205 per Share. These Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. And further to its May 6, 2025 news release, it closed the previously announced settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") on May 22, 2025, to settle outstanding obligations totaling $202,950 owed to an arm's length creditor (the "Creditor") related to accounting services provided under a consulting agreement dating back to 2017. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 312,500 common shares (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.32 per Share. These Shares will be released in three equal tranches over a 12-month period and are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Awaruite (Nickel-iron alloy Ni₂Fe, Ni₃Fe)

Awaruite, a naturally occurring sulfur-free nickel-iron alloy composed of Ni₃Fe or Ni₂Fe with approximately ~75% nickel content, offers a proven and environmentally safe solution to enhance the resilience and security of North America's domestic critical minerals supply chain. Unlike conventional nickel sources, awaruite can be processed into high-grade concentrates exceeding 60% nickel content through magnetic processing and simple floatation without the need for smelting, roasting, or high-pressure acid leaching 1 . Beginning in 2025, the US Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) $7,500 electric vehicle (EV) tax credit mandates that eligible clean vehicles must not contain any critical minerals processed by foreign entities of concern (FEOC) 2 . These entities include Russia and China, which currently dominate the global nickel smelting industry. Awaruite's smelter-free processing approach could potentially help North American electric vehicle manufacturers meet the IRA's stringent critical mineral requirements and reduce dependence on FEOCs for nickel processing.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) highlighted awaruite's potential, stating, "The development of awaruite deposits in other parts of Canada may help alleviate any prolonged shortage of nickel concentrate. Awaruite, a natural iron-nickel alloy, is much easier to concentrate than pentlandite, the principal sulfide of nickel." 3 Awaruite's unique properties enable cleaner and safer processing compared to conventional sulfide and laterite nickel sources, which often involve smelting, roasting, or high-pressure acid leaching that can release toxic sulfur dioxide, generate hazardous waste, and lead to acid mine drainage. Awaruite's simpler processing, facilitated by its amenability to magnetic processing and lack of sulfur, eliminates these harmful methods, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and risks associated with toxic chemical release, addressing concerns about the large carbon footprint and toxic emissions linked to nickel refining.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp.

Figure 1: Quote from USGS on Awaruite Deposits in Canada

The development of awaruite resources is crucial, given China's control in the global nickel market. Chinese companies refine and smelt 68% to 80% of the world's nickel 4 and control an estimated 84% of Indonesia's nickel output, the largest worldwide supply 5 . Awaruite is a cleaner source of nickel that reduces dependence on foreign processing controlled by China, leading to a more secure and reliable supply for North America's stainless steel and electric vehicle industries.

Investor Information

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " FAN ", the American OTCQB Exchange under the symbol " FANCF " and on several German exchanges, including Frankfurt and Tradegate, under the symbol " P21 ".

Investors can get updates about First Atlantic by signing up to receive news via email and SMS text at www.fanickel.com . Stay connected and learn more by following us on these social media platforms:

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
First Atlantic Investor Relations
Robert Guzman
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
rob@fanickel.com

Disclosure

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., a director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. The qualified person is a member in good standing of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL) and is a registered professional geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed herein.

About First Atlantic Nickel Corp.

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FAN) (OTCQB: FANCF) (FSE: P21) is a Canadian mineral exploration company developing the 100%-owned Atlantic Nickel Project, a large-scale nickel project strategically located near existing infrastructure in Newfoundland, Canada. The Project's nickel occurs as awaruite, a natural nickel-iron alloy containing approximately 75% nickel with no-sulfur and no-sulfides. Awaruite's properties allow for smelter-free magnetic separation and concentration, which could strengthen North America's critical minerals supply chain by reducing foreign dependence on nickel smelting. This aligns with new US Electric Vehicle US IRA requirements, which stipulate that beginning in 2025, an eligible clean vehicle may not contain any critical minerals processed by a FEOC (Foreign Entities Of Concern) 6 .

First Atlantic aims to be a key input of a secure and reliable North American critical minerals supply chain for the stainless steel and electric vehicle industries in the USA and Canada. The company is positioned to meet the growing demand for responsibly sourced nickel that complies with the critical mineral requirements for eligible clean vehicles under the US IRA. With its commitment to responsible practices and experienced team, First Atlantic is poised to contribute significantly to the nickel industry's future, supporting the transition to a cleaner energy landscape. This mission gained importance when the US added nickel to its critical minerals list in 2022, recognizing it as a non-fuel mineral essential to economic and national security with a supply chain vulnerable to disruption.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding: the timing, scope and results of the Company's Phase 1 and Phase 2 work and drilling programs; future project developments; the Company's objectives, goals, and future plans; statements and estimates of market conditions; the viability of magnetic separation as a low-impact processing method for awaruite; the strategic and economic implications of the Company's projects   ; and expectations regarding future developments and strategic plans;   Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining and clean energy industries. Additional factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on http://www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no mineral reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Ni-Co Energy

Ni-Co Energy Set to Mobilize Critical Minerals Exploration just 90 km from Montreal

Ni-Co Energy Inc. announces that its technical team will be mobilized to the Kremer property around mid-June 2025. The project is located approximately 90 km north of downtown Montreal and about 15 km from the nearest municipality, in a remote forested area with access via an existing road and close proximity to the hydroelectric grid.

Meet The Team:

Nickel Outlook: World Edition

Nickel Outlook: World Edition

Investing in nickel? Let our experts help you stay ahead of the markets.

✓ Trends✓ Forecasts✓ Top Stocks

First Atlantic Nickel Extends Strike Length of RPM Zone Discovery by 400 Meters, Intersecting .23% Nickel Over 396 Meters in Fourth Drill Hole

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FAN) (OTCQB: FANCF) (FSE: P21) ("First Atlantic" or the "Company") is excited to report assay results from drill hole AN-24-05, the fourth and final hole of the Phase 1 drilling program at the RPM Zone, located within its 100%-owned Atlantic Nickel Project in central Newfoundland. This hole, positioned as a 400-meter step-out to the north of the initial discovery hole (AN-24-02), intersected 396 meters grading 0.23% nickel and 0.29% chromium, starting after 6 meters of overburden and continuing to the end of the hole. These results confirm an initial 400-meter north-south mineralized strike length of near surface mineralization.

