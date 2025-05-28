Ni-Co Energy Set to Mobilize Critical Minerals Exploration just 90 km from Montreal

Ni-Co Energy

Ni-Co Energy Inc. announces that its technical team will be mobilized to the Kremer property around mid-June 2025. The project is located approximately 90 km north of downtown Montreal and about 15 km from the nearest municipality, in a remote forested area with access via an existing road and close proximity to the hydroelectric grid.

Summer Field Program Priorities (June–July)

  • Targeted prospecting of southwest TDEM conductors (Kremer-2)
    To verify the presence of outcropping massive or semi-massive sulfides.
  • Prospecting of northeast TDEM conductors (Kremer-1 2)
    To assess the nature of EM anomalies and any associated metallic indicators.
  • Analysis of residual conductors in the eastern portion
    To refine the global geophysical model ahead of final drill target placement.

Updated Interpretation of the 420 Assays from 2023

The 420 samples from the 22 holes drilled in fall 2023 have been recalculated in terms of nickel equivalent (NiEq %), using metal prices as of May 22, 2025 (Ni = $7.0375/lb, Cu = $4.6559/lb, Co = $15.286/lb).

Indicator

Updated Result

Samples > 0.5 % NiEq

134 (≈ 32%)

Samples > 1.0 % NiEq

70 (≈ 17%)

Maximum grade

3.89 % NiEq

Average grade (all samples)

0.48 % NiEq

These data confirm the presence of significant mineralization, which may be associated with a mafic intrusion interpreted from geophysical surveys. Magnetic, gravity, and EM data show remarkable alignment over 8 km, suggesting a highly favorable environment in the central block (Kremer-2) over a 3 km section — an ideal structural setting for the formation of thicker sulfide lenses.

Next Steps – The Company Anticipates Undertaking a Drill Program in the Fall

  • Validate the position and dip of key targets through surface work.
  • Mobilize two drill rigs in the fall to test the central fold hinge and associated deep conductors.
  • Carry out borehole EM (BHEM) surveys after each drill hole to visualize the extension of mineralized zones or detect off-hole conductors.

Photos of the team, outcrops, and trenches will be shared regularly on the company website, as well as on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X during the campaign.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Boivin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Ni-Co Energy Inc.

Ni-Co Energy Inc. is exploring the Kremer project, a mafic–ultramafic intrusion prospective for nickel, copper, and cobalt, advantageously located in southern Québec and supported by infrastructure and low-carbon hydroelectric power.

For further information, please contact:

Ni-Co Energy Inc.
info@nicoenergy.ca

