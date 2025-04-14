- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022 the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor Company. The company has about 12.5% market share in the United States, about 6.5% share in Europe, and about 2.4% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. We expect market share increases as inventory improves coming out of the chip shortage. Sales in the U.S. made up about 64% of 2021 total company revenue. Ford has about 183,000 employees, including about 56,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.
