Edgewater Wireless Systems
Pioneering multi-lane Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ for next-generation networks
AI robots, autonomous vehicles and smart infrastructure depend on wireless connectivity, raising expectations in terms of reliability.
Innovations ranging from robotics, smart manufacturing and autonomous vehicles are classified as physical artificial intelligence (AI), a branch of AI creating systems with the ability to sense their surroundings and act in real-world environments. These applications require reliable wireless connectivity.
eino.ai CEO and co-founder Payman Samadi said that “physical AI is turning wireless connectivity into the nervous system of production environments.” Without innovative wireless technology, cameras, sensors, robots, autonomous vehicles, and AI agents cannot operate continuously across industrial environments. This highlights the value of having steady connectivity to keep all systems running without interruption.
Companies such as Edgewater Wireless Systems (TSXV:YFI,OTCPL:KPIFF) are developing technology aimed at improving overall connectivity across these applications. The company’s patented Spectrum Slicing™ technology opens multiple concurrent channels from a single radio to deliver more physical capacity and better performance for both physical and digital networks.
While physical AI is relatively early, rapid technological innovation and the widespread adoption of autonomous robotics are driving its growth. The market is expected to reach up to US$15.24 billion by 2032.
In the intelligent robotics industry, physical AI is reportedly transforming manufacturing by addressing long-term challenges such as rising costs, labor shortages, and shifting customer demands.
The World Economic Forum said that physical AI allows robots to gain abilities to perceive, learn and respond “to more complex environments while supporting a wider range of tasks and use cases.”
It added that as the sector grows, manufacturers should embed robotics in their long-term strategies to quickly to harness the potential the technology offers.
Vice President, Head of AI Innovation and Head of Ericsson Silicon Valley Site Elena Fersman said that this needed technology around physical AI “is expanding fast,” with “new chips, models and devices appearing every year. An article published in Forbes Magazine also states that the building blocks such as edge inference, network sensing, closed-loop automation, satellite connectivity and resilient timing, “already exist or are moving through standards and product roadmaps.”
Regular Wi-Fi tasks such as playing a video or sending a message simply require fast connections, and a lag would only result in a temporary issue. Robots or physical machines work differently, since they rely on a constant flow of data to sense, decide and act, often within milliseconds. This highlights the need for connectivity that not only delivers speed, but also stability and security.
“Delayed responses are no longer simply an IT issue; they can interrupt manufacturing processes, reduce productivity, or even introduce worker safety concerns,” added the Cube Research.
Physical AI challenges call for both the speed and stability of wireless innovations such as Wi-Fi 8, which focuses on stabilizing real-world connections rather than higher headline speeds, making it a vital aspect in the physical AI and wireless reliability conversation. It is formally known as IEEE 802.11bn and is also recognized as Ultra High Reliability.
Tests find that Wi-Fi 8 keeps the same maximum bandwidth while promising fewer lost packets and lag spikes in high-interference conditions. This also aligns with the data and deployment challenges of physical AI:
Wi-Fi 8’s Draft 1.0 was finalized in July 2025, with certified products not expected until late 2027. Network World said the standard itself is not expected to be finalized until 2028, but Broadcom has already announced Wi-Fi 8 silicon.
Meanwhile, analyst projections place the global Wi-Fi chipset market at approximately US$36 billion by 2034, leaving room for new silicon approaches to compete.
Edgewater Wireless is anticipating the need for Wi-Fi 8 speed and has created its pioneering and patented Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ technology. It currently holds 26 granted patents, with three AI-related patents pending.
The technology is designed to eliminate congestion and latency often experienced in traditional Wi-Fi architectures, which act like single-lane roads. It aligns with the company’s thesis that the future of Wi-Fi is not only about peak speeds, but about reliability, deterministic performance, lower latency and better operation.
Tested across 750,000 homes and 6 million devices, Spectrum Slicing™ has demonstrated up to 18 times performance gains and 50 percent lower latency. A Tier-1 operator environment showed seven to 18 times performance gains in most surveyed homes and about 50 percent lower latency.
What sets Edgewater apart is where it works. Rather than a software or protocol update, it builds the approach into silicon as a fabless semiconductor and IP licensing company that relies on ecosystem partners for tools, prototyping, packaging and manufacturing.
In physical AI, Spectrum Slicing™ allows different devices or traffic types to operate on their own by opening multiple concurrent channels from a single radio. For example, a robot’s control traffic would not have to compete with a nearby device streaming video, which supports the predictable, low-latency performance that machines operating in the physical world require.
The company said that it is working towards a demonstration-ready prototype, evaluation campaigns with service providers, OEMs and ODMs, and continued progress on its Wi-Fi 8-ready silicon roadmap.
Edgewater also highlighted the drone, UAV, robotics and defense markets as dual-use opportunities where reliability is critical.
Wireless connectivity will continue to evolve as market demand shifts beyond speed and into dependable, consistent performance. With Wi-Fi 8 built around reliability, investors following Wi-Fi innovation may look at companies developing new approaches to wireless efficiency. Edgewater Wireless’ Spectrum Slicing™ Technology may represent an emerging opportunity, with its Wi-Fi 8-ready roadmap holding potential to power demanding applications that are expected to emerge from both digital and physical AI.
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