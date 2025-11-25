Venture Global and Tokyo Gas Announce 20-Year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement

  • Venture Global's fourth long-term contract with a Japanese company
  • 7.75 MTPA of long-term contracts signed by Venture Global to date in 2025

Today, Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) and Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd announced the execution of a new, long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA). Under the SPA, Tokyo Gas will procure 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Venture Global for 20 years, starting in 2030. This deal marks 7.75MTPA of SPAs signed by Venture Global in the last six months.

"With nearly 8 MTPA of new long-term commitments signed this year, Venture Global is pleased to build on our commercial momentum through this new partnership with Tokyo Gas," said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. "Tokyo Gas is a pioneer in the LNG industry and leading provider of natural gas to Japan, and we look forward to working with them as we grow our position as a top LNG supplier to Japan. This agreement will contribute significantly to the US-Japan balance of trade over the duration of the SPA, providing Japan with affordable, reliable American LNG."

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company's vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company's first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About Tokyo Gas

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. is Japan's largest city gas supplier and a leading global LNG player. Serving around 13 million customers, Tokyo Gas has a diverse energy portfolio spanning LNG procurement, power generation, and renewable energy investments.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are "forward-looking statements." In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include statements about our future performance, our contracts, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends impacting our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those factors include our need for significant additional capital to construct and complete future projects and related assets, and our potential inability to secure such financing on acceptable terms, or at all; our potential inability to accurately estimate costs for our projects, and the risk that the construction and operations of natural gas pipelines and pipeline connections for our projects suffer cost overruns and delays related to obtaining regulatory approvals, development risks, labor costs, unavailability of skilled workers, operational hazards and other risks; the uncertainty regarding the future of global trade dynamics, international trade agreements and the United States' position on international trade, including the effects of tariffs; our dependence on our EPC and other contractors for the successful completion of our projects, including the potential inability of our contractors to perform their obligations under their contracts; various economic and political factors, including opposition by environmental or other public interest groups, or the lack of local government and community support required for our projects, which could negatively affect the permitting status, timing or overall development, construction and operation of our projects; and risks related to other factors discussed under "Item 1A.—Risk Factors" of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Investor contact:
Ben Nolan
IR@ventureglobalLNG.com

Media contact:
Shaylyn Hynes
press@ventureglobalLNG.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Venture GlobalVGNYSE:VGEnergy Investing
VG
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Cuts 111.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m at Contact ; Confirms Multiple High-Grade Gold Zones; Extends Drilling at Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the fourth batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface

Cartier Cuts 11.0 g/t Au over 9.0 m including 30.2 g/t Au over 2.5 at Contact ; Continues to Expand High-Grade Gold North Contact Zone near Surface

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the third batch of results from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) for the Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), on its 100%-owned... Keep Reading...
Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the second batch of results from Main Sector and more precisely, the VG9 Zone, from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

This press release is issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting IssuesIn accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC"), for a 12-month marketing and investor awareness campaign, commencing on November 20 th 2025, for... Keep Reading...
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Closing of $3.5 Million Brokered LIFE Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/ TSX Venture Exchange: BSKFrankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2), ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces that it... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Enters into Major Strategic Agreement with Denison Mines to Form Four New Joint Ventures at Russell Lake; Combined Project Consideration of up to $61.5 Million

Skyharbour Enters into Major Strategic Agreement with Denison Mines to Form Four New Joint Ventures at Russell Lake; Combined Project Consideration of up to $61.5 Million

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour", "SYH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive repurchase agreement (the "Strategic Agreement") with Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or "DML") whereby Denison will... Keep Reading...
Skyharbour Consolidates 100% Interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Consolidates 100% Interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into a definitive and binding purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") to increase and... Keep Reading...
Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced technology data acquisition agreement (the " Agreement ") dated July 7, 2025, amongst the Company and Matthew J. Mason (the "... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

Early Warning News Release Regarding the Issuance of Securities of Stallion Uranium Corp.

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Diamond Drilling Discovers Significantly Deeper and More Extensive Copper Mineralisation at Tollu Deposit, WA

gold investing

CopAur Minerals Agrees to Terms with Omega Pacific Resources on the Williams Property

gold investing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Copper Investing

Redmoor - Very High-Grade Sample Results Continue to Exceed Expectations

Silver Investing

Silver Dollar Samples Up to 2,753 g/t AgEq in Underground Sampling Campaign at its La Joya Silver Project

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

uranium investing

Canada, India Close to Resuming Uranium Trade After Diplomatic Freeze