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April 23, 2026
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
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INN Article Notification
09 February
Kinetiko Energy
Developing South Africa’s largest onshore natural gas resource solution for South Africa’s energy crisis. Keep Reading...
20 April
Kinetiko Launches Rolling Cluster Development Strategy
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Launches Rolling Cluster Development StrategyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 December 2025
Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 April
Valeura Charters the Enterprise Drilling Rig
CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE,OTC:VLERF)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") has agreed to charter the Shelf Drilling Enterprise jack-up drilling rig for a three-year term that runs to 31 December 2029. Valeura has an option on the start... Keep Reading...
20 April
Oil Surges, Gold Slips as US Navy Seizes Iranian Ship Amid Ceasefire Collapse
Oil prices spiked more than 5 percent to start the week after the US Navy seized an Iranian cargo ship, casting severe doubt on peace deal prospects before the current ceasefire expires this week.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 5.4 percent to US$88.39 per barrel, while... Keep Reading...
20 April
QIMC to Begin Drilling DDH-26-03 April 21, 2026; Expands Depth to 900 Metres; DDH-26-02 Extension to 700 Metres Planned
Deeper drilling targets vertically stacked hydrogen-bearing intervals defined across Domains 4-6 of DDH-26-02 in Nova ScotiaQuebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that DDH-26-03 at its Nova Scotia... Keep Reading...
17 April
Global Energy Markets Rethink Strategy as Strait of Hormuz Reopens
In a sudden diplomatic turn, Iran announced on Friday (April 17) that it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ending a nearly two month blockade that had crippled energy shipments from the Persian Gulf. The decision followed weeks of heightened military tensions and a brief but disruptive conflict... Keep Reading...
16 April
Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation
Highlights include 27.6 MMbbl 2C (unrisked) Contingent Oil Resource to Trillion on North Lead Discovery;
Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z620) ("Trillion" or the "Company") announces the results of an independent evaluation of contingent and prospective oil resources for Block M47C3,C4 in Southeast Türkiye, prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering... Keep Reading...
15 April
Angkor Resources Invited to Present at Seapex Convention in Manila on Oil & Gas Results in Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - April 15, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the South East Asia Petroleum Exploration Society ("SEAPEX") Regional Convention in Manila,... Keep Reading...
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