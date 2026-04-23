Drilling at Lo Herma to Commence Early May 2026

Drilling at Lo Herma to Commence Early May 2026

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Drilling at Lo Herma to Commence Early May 2026

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American Uranium (ASX:AMU)

American Uranium

Disrupting the uranium supply chain through highly prospective ISR projects in Wyoming Keep Reading...
Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Entitlement Issue ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

American Uranium Entitlement Offer Update

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced American Uranium Entitlement Offer UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking

Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim StakingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58M

American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58M

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced American Uranium Launches Entitlement Offer to Raise $2.58MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of Placement

Completion of Placement

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Completion of PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 23, 2026 - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") announces that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with... Keep Reading...
Ur-Energy Commences Operations at its Shirley Basin ISR Project, Wyoming, Advancing U.S. Uranium Production

Ur-Energy Commences Operations at its Shirley Basin ISR Project, Wyoming, Advancing U.S. Uranium Production

CASPER, WY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company," "Ur-Energy" or "we"), a domestic uranium producer with ISR projects that are among the largest and lowest-cost in the United States, is pleased to announce the start of uranium mining... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

Coelacanth Announces 2025 Year-End Reserves

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2025 year-end reserves as independently evaluated by GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") effective December 31, 2025 (the "GLJ Report" or the "Report"), in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 ("NI... Keep Reading...
Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

Joseph Grosso Retires as Chairman and Director, Named as Director Emeritus

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK,OTC:BKUCF) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Joseph Grosso as Chair & Director of the Company, effective April 21, 2026. In recognition of his visionary leadership of Blue Sky, Mr. Grosso has been given the... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Announces Q4 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Announces Q4 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. HIGHLIGHTS Completed construction of its... Keep Reading...
Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

HighlightsUARI has satisfied all conditions to acquire 100% of the issued shares of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd which has a 100% interest in JAG Minerals US Inc.; andAcquisition includes three projects located in West Central USA known for historic production of Uranium/Vanadium. WOODLAND HILLS, CA /... Keep Reading...

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