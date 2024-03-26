Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleantech Investing

US to Invest Over US$6 Billion in Clean Energy Initiatives

The US government has earmarked US$6 billion to decarbonize energy-intensive industries, and has set aside a further US$475 million to advance clean energy projects at current and former mining communities.

American flag on top of US currency.
STILLFX / Shutterstock

Over the last week, the US government has unveiled significant investments in clean energy and carbon-reduction initiatives that it believes will be pivotal steps toward a more sustainable future.

Two key announcements, spearheaded by the Biden-Harris administration and facilitated by the Department of Energy (DOE), are poised to reshape both the industrial sector and mining communities across the nation.

The first announcement, a commitment of up to US$6 billion, is set to cover 33 projects spanning over 20 states. This investment aims to decarbonize energy-intensive industries, including aluminum, cement, chemicals, iron and steel.

“The industrial sector contributes nearly one-third of the nation’s overall greenhouse gas emissions,” a statement reads, emphasizing that the highest-emitting industries are being targeted. “This transformative federal investment is matched by the selected projects to leverage more than US$20 billion in total to demonstrate commercial-scale decarbonization solutions needed to move the industrial sector toward net-zero emissions.

The funds will be sourced from the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was introduced in 2021 to address gaps in urban and rural development frontiers. The investment is a testament to the administration's dedication to revitalizing manufacturing communities, creating high-quality jobs and combating climate change.

The second announcement allocates up to US$475 million to move forward at five clean energy projects located in current and former mining communities in Arizona, Kentucky, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The technologies deployed will range from solar and micro-grids to pumped storage hydropower, fostering economic growth and environmental stewardship in traditionally underserved mining communities.

“President Biden believes that the communities that have powered our nation for the past 100 years should power our nation for the next 100 years,” said US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Thanks to the President’s Investing in America agenda, DOE is helping deploy clean energy solutions on current and former mine land across the country—supporting jobs and economic development in the areas hit hardest by our evolving energy landscape.”

The overarching goal of these investments is twofold: to slash greenhouse gas emissions, as well as strengthen domestic manufacturing while fostering equitable economic development. Together, these initiatives are poised to significantly reduce carbon emissions, targeting a reduction of over 14 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Putting it into perspective, this is equivalent to the net emissions produced by 3 million gasoline-powered cars in a year.

By prioritizing the decarbonization of high-emitting industries and promoting clean energy projects on mine lands, the administration is also seeking to create a more resilient and inclusive energy landscape.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

×