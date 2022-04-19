Top 3 NASDAQ Gaming Stocks of 2022
Which gaming stocks have performed the best so far this year? Here’s a look at the top NASDAQ gaming stocks year-to-date.
The gaming sector has demonstrated remarkable growth over the past few years, and its momentum has brought some NASDAQ-listed gaming stocks along for the ride.
The global gaming market was worth US$198.4 billion in 2021, according to Mordor Intelligence, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.94 percent from 2021 to 2027, reaching a value of US$339.95 billion.
Driving this trend are new converts to the gaming world during time at home due to COVID-19, and emerging technologies like cloud gaming, which allows users to stream games without the need for specific gaming hardware. Immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality are also anticipated to push the market to new heights.
The Investing News Network has gathered the three top NASDAQ gaming stocks with the best year-to-date performance in 2022. Data for each gaming stock was compiled using TradingView’s stock screener on April 13, 2022.
1. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)
Year-to-date gain: 40 percent; current share price: US$8.98
California-based social gaming company Zynga is best known for popular favorites like FarmVille, Words With Friends and Dawn of Titans. In Q4 2021, the company’s mobile gaming portfolio platform boasted 184 million monthly active users, representing a 38 percent increase over the same period in 2020.
Zynga is set to be acquired by major gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) for a reported US$12.7 billion in 2022. The company’s highest share price point of the year came in the early spring, when it hit US$9.27 per share on April 4, 2022.
2. Playtika Holdings (NASDAQ:PLTK)
Year-to-date gain: 14.63 percent; current share price: US$19.82
Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, Playtika Holdings is a mobile gaming entertainment company that claims to be “among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms.” Today the company has a diverse portfolio of game titles accessed by 35 million monthly active users.
Playtika has built its mobile entertainment platform through strategic acquisitions. Furthering that strategy, in late March 2022, the company announced the acquisition of JustPlay.LOL, the creator of the multiplayer game 1v1.LOL. The acquisition is consistent with Playtika's strategy to increase its breadth of entertainment genres and leverage the company's Boost platform to enhance game operations. The company's share price peaked at US$21.28 on February 25.
3. Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)
Year-to-date gain: 12.72 percent; current share price: US$5.67
Bragg Gaming is a global gaming technology and content company that owns a number of leading business-to-business and business-to-consumer online gaming companies with a focus on e-gaming, sportsbooks and online gambling.
Bragg reported expected full year 2021 revenue of approximately US$66.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$8 million. The company also increased its guidance for full year 2022 revenue to a range of US$78 to 82 million from the prior range of US$67 to 70 million. Its share price hit a year high of US$7.75 on February 10.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
