Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report December 2023

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three month period ended 31 December 2023.

Highlights

Wiluna Uranium Project

  • Significant progress made on Lake Maitland Uranium Project Extension Study, which involves evaluating the potential incorporation of material from Toro’s 100% owned Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede uranium deposits into a proposed processing operation at Lake Maitland.
  • Strong potential exists to increase production at Lake Maitland with additional uranium resources from Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede. The study will evaluate whether this extends the potential processing of high-grade uranium resource well beyond the 7th year - a stand-alone Lake Maitland operation is expected to process 7 years of high grade material.
  • The Extension Study includes a pit optimisation of Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede to determine economic cut-off grades based on latest long-term prices, exchange rates, operating costs & processing recoveries. Lake Maitland pit optimisation successfully increased potential production by 8Mlbs U3O8 and 11.9Mlbs V2O5 based on the price assumptions set out in the Lake Maitland stand-alone scoping study.
  • Refresh and update of Lake Maitland Scoping Study, completed in 2022, commenced to evaluate financial outcomes using the latest more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance. The pit optimisation will also be assessed again.
  • Cash and liquid financial assets valued at approximately $15 million as at 31 January 2024.

Corporate

  • Fifty for one capital consolidation completed in December 2023 following shareholder approval at the Company’s 2023 Annual General Meeting.
  • Two successful capital raisings completed:
    • In September 2023, prior to completion of the above capital consolidation, an A$4,224,100 placement (before costs) by the issue of 422,410,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.01 per Share to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors together with one (1) free attaching listed option exercisable at $0.015 on or before 23 October 2023 for every two (2) shares subscribed for and issued.
    • After the end of the quarter in January 2024, on a post consolidation basis, an A$12.3 million placement (before costs) comprising the issue of approximately 23 million new fully-paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.
URANIUM PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

Wiluna Uranium Project, Western Australia

Toro’s 100%-owned Wiluna Uranium Project is located near Wiluna on the Goldfields Highway, some 750km NE of Perth in Western Australia.

The Wiluna Project consists of the Lake Maitland, Lake Way, and Centipede- Millipede Deposits (see Figure 1). Together, these deposits of the Wiluna Uranium Project contain some 52 Mt grading 548ppm U3O8 for 62.7 Mlbs of contained U3O8 at a 200ppm U3O8 cut-off (JORC 2012 – refer to ASX announcements of 15 October 2015, 1 February 2016, 21 October 2019 and 30 November 2021).

This is in addition to the vanadium resource of 96.3Mt grading 322ppm V2O5 for 68.3Mlbs of contained V2O5 at a 200ppm V2O5 cut-off as referred to above (JORC2012 – Inferred – refer to the Company’s ASX announcement of 21 October 2019).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


TOE:AU
Toro Energy
Toro Energy

Toro Energy


LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES FILING OF NI 43-101 PEA TECHNICAL REPORT FOR CHURCHROCK IN-SITU URANIUM PROJECT, NEW MEXICO, U.S.

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), following our January 11, 2024 announcement which presented a summary of economic highlights from a Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report ("PEA") for the 100% owned Churchrock In-situ Uranium Project ("Churchrock Project") located in New Mexico U.S., Laramide is pleased to announce that the full report is now available on SEDAR, www.sedar.comwww.sedarplus.ca as well as on the Company website, www.laramide.com .

The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by SLR International Corporation ("SLR"), an independent consulting firm with considerable expertise in mining and mineral processing, including uranium mining in the United States .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ur-Energy Provides 2023 Q4/YE Operations Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on 2023 Q4 and Year-end uranium sales and production operations at Lost Creek

Lost Creek Production Operations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Elevate Uranium

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) (“Elevate Uranium” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Global Atomic Clarifies Niger's Suspension of New Mining Permits

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is issuing this clarification notice to ease concerns raised by some of its shareholders about a recent announcement by the Mines Ministry in the Republic of Niger to suspend grants of new permits.

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

The original notification by the Mines Ministry addresses concerns, that not all the gold mined by the large number of small-scale artisanal miners in the country, is being legally declared to the government.

This announcement neither affects Global Atomic's SOMIDA subsidiary, which operates the Dasa Mine, nor any other mines or development projects in the nation's uranium mining sector. As previously reported the Dasa Mine mining permit was granted at the end of 2020 in accordance with Niger's Mining Code and is not under review.

The following statement was subsequently issued in French by the country's ruling party, the CNSP:

"The Niger government suspends the granting of new mining rights until further notice.

This decision follows the recent seizure at Addis Ababa airport of undeclared gold bullion worth tens of billions of CFA francs that was to be exported to Dubai .

In recent years, Niger has embarked on an ambitious policy of granting mining licenses, with 116 exploration licenses awarded between 2015 and 2020, representing 124 billion FCFA in potential investment.

This temporary suspension of new permits is intended to take stock of mining rights already granted, and to combat illegal trafficking of the country's mineral resources.

This decision comes at a time when Niger is seeking to maximize the benefits of its mineral wealth for national development."

Renewal of Exploration Permits

In separate news, Global Atomic has received verbal confirmation of the renewal of exploration permits for the Adrar Emoles 3 ("AE3") and Adrar Emoles 4 areas. The Dasa Mine operates in the AE3 property. The exploration permit renewals for the Tin Negoran areas are expected soon, pending the receipt of formal notice from the Mines Ministry.

Acceleration of Warrants

The Company also announced the accelerated expiry provisions of the common share purchase warrants issued in connection with the December 2023 Private Placement have been activated. The warrants are exercisable at $3.00 per common share and now expire February 26, 2024 , instead of December 22, 2024 .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production. Go to www.globalatomiccorp.com for the latest photos and videos from Management's January 2024 site visit.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2026. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/25/c9516.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ATHA ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATES TO TRANSACTIONS WITH 92 ENERGY AND LATITUDE URANIUM,AND ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR LISTING ON TSXV

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) (" ATHA ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced proposed acquisition transactions (together, the " Transactions ") with Latitude Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR) (" Latitude ") and 92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) (" 92E ") further to its press release dated December 7, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Grounded Lithium Closes Earn-in Agreement with Denison Mines

 (TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF) Grounded Lithium Corp. (" GLC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that we have obtained consents, from shareholders holding over 50% of the outstanding shares of the Company, in respect of the previously announced definitive agreement (the " Agreement ") with Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) (" Denison "). The Company has also received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the transaction.

Grounded Lithium Logo (CNW Group/Grounded Lithium Corp)

With all approvals obtained, the earn-in option granted by the Agreement is effective as of January 24, 2024 . As communicated in the January 16, 2024 press release, the 5% gross over riding royalty (" GORR ") sold to Denison is now reduced to 2%. The GORR will be eliminated in its entirety on the earlier of: (i) the date that Denison completes the first earn-in option under the Agreement; and (ii) the date that is fifteen (15) months after date of the Agreement unless Denison elects to forfeit its rights to exercise an earn-in option prior thereto.

Conference Call Playback Details

The Company recorded a conference call on January 16, 2024 describing the transaction, a playback of which can be found at the following url:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/658855672

About Denison Mines Corp.

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared PFS was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted for regulatory and public review in October 2022 .

Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which owns several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 67.41% interest in the THT and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Ltd (" JCU "), Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering approximately 285,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 1.0 million metric tonnes of Measured & Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent mineral resource and approximately 3.2 million metric tonnes of Inferred lithium carbonate equivalent resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan as per the Company's updated PEA. The updated PEA, titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Kindersley Lithium Project – Phase 1 Update " dated November 7, 2023 and effective as of June 30, 2023 , reports a Phase 1 NPV 8 after-tax of US$1.0 billion with an after-tax IRR of 48.5%. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/ .

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton , P.Eng., Alexey Romanov , P. Geo., Meghan Klein , P. Eng., Dean Quirk , P.Eng., Jeffrey Weiss , P.Eng., Chad Hitchings ., P.L. Eng., and Michael Munteanu , P.Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The opinions, forecasts, projections and statements about future events of results, are forward looking information, forward-looking statements or financial outlooks (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") under the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by GLC that the Company believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Although GLC believes that the assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to the advancement of the Pilot and the timing thereof, GLC's expectation of the funding required for the Pilot; Denison's funding to the Company, the timing and amount thereof and the use of proceeds from such funding; activities necessary to drive the overall KLP value; ; and GLC's vision of becoming a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition.

Among the important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: GLC's expectation that our operations will be in Western Canada , unexpected problems can arise due to technical difficulties and operational difficulties which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic and weather conditions can impact the production; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact commodity prices and consumption more than GLC currently predicts; the failure to obtain financing on reasonable terms; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the failure of drilling to result in commercial projects; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; and the other risk factors detailed from time to time in GLC's periodic reports. GLC's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grounded-lithium-closes-earn-in-agreement-with-denison-mines-302044224.html

SOURCE Grounded Lithium Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/25/c7924.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×