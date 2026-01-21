Tivan Secures Molyhil Project to Expand Australian Critical Minerals Portfolio
The consideration for the tungsten-molybdenum project acquisition is AU$8.75 million.
Tivan (ASX:TVN,OTCPL:TNGZF) said on Monday (January 19) has completed its acquisition of the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project in the Northern Territory, further growing its Australian critical minerals portfolio.
Amounting to AU$8.75 million, the acquisition will provide Tivan 100 percent ownership of Molyhil and was first discussed in a binding term sheet with subsidiaries of Investigator Silver and Thor Energy on September 16, 2025.
Besides the rights to Molyhil, Tivan now also assumes all mineral rights previously held by Investigator Silver and Thor Energy on the Sandover fluorite project.
Molyhil is located 220 kilometres north-east of Alice Springs and is adjacent to Sandover.
The project currently has a JORC Code mineral resource estimate of 4.647 million tonnes at 0.26 percent tungsten trioxide (WO3) and 0.09 percent molybdenum at a 0.05 percent WO3 cut-off grade for 12,100 tonnes of WO3 and 4,400 tonnes of molybdenum.
“(We believe) Molyhil will become an iconic Territorian project, anchoring Tivan’s critical minerals precinct in central Australia,” said Tivan Executive Chairman Grant Wilson, extending gratitude to the Central Land Council and Northern Territory Government for their support towards the acquisition.
Besides this milestone, Tivan also announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sumitomo (TSE:5713) with regard to potential collaboration, encompassing development, funding and operation of Molyhil.
“(This collaboration with Sumitomo is) broadening our strategic partnership to include tungsten and molybdenum, both highly critical minerals in Japan,” Wilson said in a November 3 release.
“With our firmwide capabilities rapidly expanding, and with our strong relationships with local stakeholders, Tivan is ideally positioned to develop a high-value critical minerals precinct in central Australia in the years ahead.”
Both tungsten and molybdenum are essential to the defence, automotive and clean energy sectors and listed on the Australian critical minerals list.
A drilling program is scheduled to commence at Molyhil in March, with a broader drilling campaign targeted for the third quarter of 2026.
Final investment decision for the project is expected in the fourth quarter of 2027.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.