Tivan Secures Mineral Exploration Deed for Sandover Fluorite Project
The deed provides Tivan with consent of traditional owners and native title holders to undertake site-based works at Sandover, including its proposed drilling program.
Tivan (ASX:TVN) said on Monday (August 18) that it has signed a mineral exploration deed for its Sandover fluorite project in the Northern Territory.
According to the company, this is its first secured deed with the Central Land Council (CLC).
CLC is the statutory body established under the Aboriginal Land Rights (Northern Territory) Act 1976, representing the traditional owners and native title holders of Central Australia.
“We extend our thanks to the Central Land Council for their active facilitation of on-country meetings with the Traditional Owners and Native Title Holders in early July,” commented Tivan Executive Chairman Grant Wilson.
Tivan will now commence site-based works at Sandover. The deed also governs how exploration activities at the project are conducted, especially in terms of protecting the rights and interests of the owners and title holders, as well as respecting cultural heritage and sacred sites.
Sandover is located approximately 230 kilometres north-east of Alice Springs and 8 kilometres from the eastern boundary of Tivan’s Sandover AI project. Its acquisition was completed by Tivan last March.
In April, Tivan also submitted an application to Round 18 of the Northern Territory Government’s Geophysics and Drilling Collaborations (GDC) program.
GDC awarded Tivan in June, with its upcoming maiden drilling program set to be partly funded with AU$100,000 (inclusive of GST). An additional AU$50,000 (inclusive of GST) was also provided as co-funding of early-stage metallurgical testwork.
Subject to final regulatory approval from the Northern Territory Government and following its updated schedule, drilling at Sandover is targeted to commence in October.
The company is also expecting its environmental (mining) licence in September.
“We are looking forward to redeploying our geology team from Speewah to Sandover in Q4 and closing out this big year for Tivan with our first real glimpse of the Sandover Fluorite deposit.”
Fluorine (and therefore fluorite, its primary source), was added to the Australian Government's critical minerals list in December 2023.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.