Gaming Investing News
TCL Electronics a leading consumer electronics brand, announced during CES 2022 that it will roll out 144Hz Mini LED TVs in 2022 to deliver a more responsive and fluid video gaming experience. The first of a new generation of TV displays, the TCL 144Hz Mini LED TVs can help consumers experience the most out of the latest video games at high frames per second . The latest consoles offer a growing number of video ...

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, announced during CES 2022 that it will roll out 144Hz Mini LED TVs in 2022 to deliver a more responsive and fluid video gaming experience. The first of a new generation of TV displays, the TCL 144Hz Mini LED TVs can help consumers experience the most out of the latest video games at high frames per second (FPS).

The latest consoles offer a growing number of video games that play at 120 FPS and have optimized many popular older games to play at 120 FPS too. TCL Mini LED TVs with as high as 144Hz refresh rate can give players an important edge, especially for competitive multiplayer games where split-second reaction times are crucial to victory, while casual gamers will also appreciate the extra responsiveness in gameplay.

Powered by TCL's Mini LED technology, this new generation of TVs will elevate the enjoyment of the visuals in games and other action-packed content. With over 1,000 local dimming zones, 2022 TCL Mini LED TVs offer stunning brightness performance, achieving striking contrast and revealing even more details for a truly immersive viewing experience.

By taking a bold step of applying a 144Hz refresh rate display to its 2022 premium Mini LED TV models, TCL reinforces its commitment in Mini LED technology and will continue to invest in it and offer TVs that excite and stimulate.

TCL is aiming to become the top player in the Mini LED TV sector in the coming years with higher production standards, higher energy efficiency and premium image performance.

More details of 2022 TCL Mini LED TVs will be disclosed later in this quarter.

Follow us on TCL social media channels with #TCLInspireGreatness #TCL_MiniLED #CES2022 for the latest updates during CES 2022.

Twitter: @TCL_TV_Global
Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal
Instagram: @tclelectronics
YouTube: @TCL Electronics

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-to-release-its-first-144hz-mini-led-tv-series-in-2022-raising-the-bar-for-responsive-video-gaming-on-large-screen-tvs-301453558.html

SOURCE TCL Electronics

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c8009.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

OPI Partners with Xbox to Announce Gaming-Inspired Spring 2022 Collection

#OPIXBOX

- This Spring 2022, take nails to the next level. OPI is teaming up with Xbox to launch a vibrant collection of 12 winning hues. Available in four different formulas with colors ranging from fresh blues and greens to fantastical shimmers, this palette brings the virtual worlds of gaming to life so you can unlock endless looks and play with nail art and new trends.

Keep reading... Show less

OPI Partners with Xbox to Announce Gaming-Inspired Spring 2022 Collection

#OPIXBOX

- This Spring 2022, take nails to the next level. OPI is teaming up with Xbox to launch a vibrant collection of 12 winning hues. Available in four different formulas with colors ranging from fresh blues and greens to fantastical shimmers, this palette brings the virtual worlds of gaming to life so you can unlock endless looks and play with nail art and new trends.

Keep reading... Show less

Brelyon Debuts World's First Headset-Free Virtual Monitor at CES 2022

- Brelyon ( www.brelyon.com ), the MIT spin-off pioneering a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies, will debut the Ultra Reality™ product line at CES 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Brelyon Debuts World's First Headset-Free Virtual Monitor at CES 2022

- Brelyon ( www.brelyon.com ), the MIT spin-off pioneering a new category of ultra-immersive display technologies, will debut the Ultra Reality™ product line at CES 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

Arcade1Up Celebrates CES with Nearly 3 Million Arcade Machines Sold

Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up the leader in home retro gaming entertainment, celebrates its latest milestone during CES with nearly 3 million arcade machines sold in less than three years, which according to our research is more arcade machines sold in its category than in the '80s and '90s combined.

Keep reading... Show less

TCL Announces New Brand Slogan, 144 Hz Mini LED TVs & All-New Mobile Devices at CES 2022

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand, held a series of virtual press events today, where its chairperson and senior executives shared the company's latest brand slogan "Inspire Greatness" and business developments. The audience was able to see TCL's smart home products in action, as well as a preview of TCL's 2022 Mini LED TVs and latest mobile devices.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×