Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. is a renewable energy company. The Company is specialized in the conversion of synthesis gas or syngas, derived from diverse feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas, and other feedstocks, into gasoline through a liquid fuels technology, the STG+ process. Through its STG+ process, the Company converts syngas into reformulated blend-stock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline. The Company is focused on the development of commercial facilities to turn waste and other bio-feedstocks into a usable stream of syngas, which is then transformed into a single finished fuel, such as gasoline.