DFR Gold is an exploration and mine development company holding interest in exploration projects in Africa and focussed on gold in West Africa.In Burkina Faso DFR is advancing the Cascades gold project, a highly prospective exploration project which represents an exceptional opportunity for future development. Cascades has a Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 of 264,000 oz. @ 1.52.g/t Au indicated and 371,000 oz. @ 1.67 g/t Au inferred.The Company also holds interests in gold projects in Mali and Nigeria. In Mali, DFR holds a 40% participating interest in the Kalaka Project where previous exploration work indicates a large, low-grade zone of mineralization. In Nigeria, DFR holds a 25.5% indirect interest in four gold exploration projects, where historically very little systematic, modern exploration has been undertaken.Moreover, DFR owns 100% of the Beravina Zircon Project in Madagascar.