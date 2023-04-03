The Conversation (0)
Callinex Mines
TSXV:CNX
Callinex Mines Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets. It focuses on carrying out exploration activities in the Flin Flon, Point Leamington, Nash Creek, Superjack, and other projects.
