420 with CNW - GOP State AGs Oppose Trump's Plan to Reschedule Marijuana

2025-12-26 16:25:00 ET

A group of GOP state attorneys general is pushing back against President Donald Trump's move to reclassify cannabis, arguing that marijuana should remain among the most tightly controlled substances due to health and safety concerns.

The opposition from sections of the GOP notwithstanding, the long-awaited change to the classification of marijuana at the federal level could improve the conditions under which marijuana companies operate at state level, and that would in turn open up new opportunities for companies similar to Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) to be created to serve within the…

