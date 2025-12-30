Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company's culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company's organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in. The Company is well positioned to continue pursuing optimization in the Deep Basin, participate in the consolidation of the Deep Basin fairway, and continue growing and developing its Duvernay asset.