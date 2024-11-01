GoldMining Inc is a mineral exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Colombia, Brazil, the United States, Canada, and other regions of the Americas. The principal projects are its La Mina Gold project and its Titiribi Gold-Copper project, located in Colombia, Whistler GoldCopper Project, located in Alaska, United States, Sao Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Para, northeastern Brazil, and Yellowknife Gold Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.